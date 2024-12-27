https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/us-spy-gathered-bio-data-on-russian-civilians-for-the-pentagon-what-do-we-know-1121286003.html
US Spy Gathered Bio-Data on Russian Civilians for the Pentagon: What Do We Know?
US Spy Gathered Bio-Data on Russian Civilians for the Pentagon: What Do We Know?
Sputnik International
US citizen Eugene Spector, convicted of espionage in Russia, gathered data for the Pentagon to create a high-speed system for genetically screening Russians, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB).
2024-12-27T15:49+0000
2024-12-27T15:49+0000
2024-12-27T15:50+0000
world
russia
ukraine
pentagon
us
europe
bioweapon
biohazard
biolab
us department of defense (dod)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106805/10/1068051008_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_9e0c0d8e2ff147a3637ac76256f25f19.jpg
Spector collected and transmitted biotechnical information, including state secrets, to the Pentagon and its contractor.He did so while serving as chairman of the board of directors of the Medpolymerprom Group, a company specializing in cancer drugs. Spector admitted his guilt in spting for the US, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison Why is the West interested in Russian DNA? Russian politicians, scholars and military officials have repeatedly questioned the purpose of the extensive collection of biological materials from Russians by the US and its allies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/western-drug-trials-in-ukraine-bioweapon-research-in-bed-with-big-pharma-vaccines-and-military-1116745450.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106805/10/1068051008_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_3a4b83155c6aef0236c5953003441ad7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us spy eugene spector, russian dnas, eugene spector collected biodata on russians for the pentagon, bioweapon, biological weapon, ethnic bioweapon, biolabs in ukraine, igor kirillov, fsb, high-speed system for genetically screening russians
us spy eugene spector, russian dnas, eugene spector collected biodata on russians for the pentagon, bioweapon, biological weapon, ethnic bioweapon, biolabs in ukraine, igor kirillov, fsb, high-speed system for genetically screening russians
US Spy Gathered Bio-Data on Russian Civilians for the Pentagon: What Do We Know?
15:49 GMT 27.12.2024 (Updated: 15:50 GMT 27.12.2024)
US citizen Eugene Spector, convicted of espionage in Russia, gathered data for the Pentagon to create a high-speed system for genetically screening Russians, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB).
Spector collected and transmitted biotechnical information
, including state secrets, to the Pentagon and its contractor.
He did so while serving as chairman of the board of directors of the Medpolymerprom Group, a company specializing in cancer drugs.
Spector admitted his guilt in spting for the US, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison
Why is the West interested in Russian DNA?
Russian politicians, scholars and military officials have repeatedly questioned the purpose of the extensive collection of biological materials from Russians
by the US and its allies.
Before the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the US had obtained up to 16,000 biological samples there, late Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops said in August 2024.
The samples were collected to create bacteria and viruses particularly dangerous to ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, Kirillov explained.
He warned that the US had been developing bio-agents capable of selectively affecting various ethnic groups. Kirillov was assassinated
in a bombing on December 17.
In 2021, Mikhail Kovalchuk, President of the Kurchatov Institute, exposed a US program aimed at collecting synovial fluid samples from Russian citizens.
In 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin
questioned why Western nations were collecting biological samples from Russia's ethnic groups through NGOs and other entities.