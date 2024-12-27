https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/us-spy-gathered-bio-data-on-russian-civilians-for-the-pentagon-what-do-we-know-1121286003.html

US Spy Gathered Bio-Data on Russian Civilians for the Pentagon: What Do We Know?

US Spy Gathered Bio-Data on Russian Civilians for the Pentagon: What Do We Know?

Sputnik International

US citizen Eugene Spector, convicted of espionage in Russia, gathered data for the Pentagon to create a high-speed system for genetically screening Russians, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB).

2024-12-27T15:49+0000

2024-12-27T15:49+0000

2024-12-27T15:50+0000

world

russia

ukraine

pentagon

us

europe

bioweapon

biohazard

biolab

us department of defense (dod)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106805/10/1068051008_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_9e0c0d8e2ff147a3637ac76256f25f19.jpg

Spector collected and transmitted biotechnical information, including state secrets, to the Pentagon and its contractor.He did so while serving as chairman of the board of directors of the Medpolymerprom Group, a company specializing in cancer drugs. Spector admitted his guilt in spting for the US, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison Why is the West interested in Russian DNA? Russian politicians, scholars and military officials have repeatedly questioned the purpose of the extensive collection of biological materials from Russians by the US and its allies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/western-drug-trials-in-ukraine-bioweapon-research-in-bed-with-big-pharma-vaccines-and-military-1116745450.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us spy eugene spector, russian dnas, eugene spector collected biodata on russians for the pentagon, bioweapon, biological weapon, ethnic bioweapon, biolabs in ukraine, igor kirillov, fsb, high-speed system for genetically screening russians