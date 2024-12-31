https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/high-time-to-build-new-security-system-in-eurasia---russian-ambassador-1121316162.html

High Time to Build New Security System in Eurasia - Russian Ambassador

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said Tuesday it was high time to build a new and just security system and economic cooperation on the Eurasian continent.

"A lot has been done, but more needs to be done in the future. I am sure that the unfolding crises in the world and global turbulence in general should unite our countries and peoples in the face of common challenges and threats, give an impetus to the development and deepening of cooperation in all directions. The time has come to jointly build a new, fairer system of security and economic cooperation on the Eurasian continent," Kopyrkin said in his New Year address. Assessing relations between Russia and Armenia, the diplomat noted that despite all challenges and difficulties, a lot of efforts have been made to successfully overcome hurdles in the Russian-Armenian alliance and strategic partnership. The two countries maintain dialogue at all levels, as well as bilateral contacts between parliaments, executive and judicial bodies, Kopyrkin said. He also recalled that in mid-December, Moscow and Yerevan held a meeting of the intergovernmental commission and signed a number of important agreements. In 2024, cooperation in joint integration entities was also successfully developed, first of all on the platform of the Eurasian Economic Union, the ambassador said. The diplomat emphasized Russia's role in strengthening stability and security in the South Caucasus and Moscow's efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The negotiations between Yerevan and Baku held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit hosted by Russia in the city of Kazan have greatly contributed to the peace process, the diplomat added. He also added that in the future, Russia is ready to do its best to help Armenia and Azerbaijan reach an agreement. The document, according to Kopyrkin, will help implement the agreements of the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders aimed at unblocking transportation routes in the region.

