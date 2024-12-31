https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/scott-ritter-us-should-get-the-hell-out-of-ukraine-to-resolve-the-conflict-1121321526.html

Scott Ritter: ‘US Should Get the Hell Out of Ukraine’ to Resolve the Conflict

Donald Trump earlier said that he is hammering out a concept to put an end to the Ukraine standoff.

The best option that US President-elect Donald Trump can use to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine is to curtail all American activities there, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter has told the Dialogue Works YouTube channel.He said that Trump needs to "jettison this Ukrainian problem that has cost America hundreds of billions of dollars and weakened the US globally."The remarks come after US media reported that the Kiev regime is "starting to believe" that the Ukraine conflict may end in 2025 amid more active discussions of peace settlement after Trump’s election as US president.Trump, for his part, earlier told reporters that Volodymyr Zelensky should be prepared to make a deal to end the conflict, and that Trump’s team is going to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky about ending the conflict.The US has provided the Zelensky regime with a whopping $61.4 billion in military assistance since the start of the special military operation – aid that Moscow warns will only add to prolonging the conflict and result in more casualties among Ukrainian soldiers.

