Scott Ritter: ‘US Should Get the Hell Out of Ukraine’ to Resolve the Conflict
Donald Trump earlier said that he is hammering out a concept to put an end to the Ukraine standoff.
The remarks come after US media reported that the Kiev regime is "starting to believe" that the Ukraine conflict may end in 2025 amid more active discussions of peace settlement after Trump's election as US president.Trump, for his part, earlier told reporters that Volodymyr Zelensky should be prepared to make a deal to end the conflict, and that Trump's team is going to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky about ending the conflict.The US has provided the Zelensky regime with a whopping $61.4 billion in military assistance since the start of the special military operation – aid that Moscow warns will only add to prolonging the conflict and result in more casualties among Ukrainian soldiers.
The best option that US President-elect Donald Trump can use to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine
is to curtail all American activities there, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter has told the Dialogue Works YouTube channel.
"Trump has to understand and somebody really needs to sit down and whisper to him that the best way to solve this thing is to shut up and just get the hell out of there [Ukraine] with minimal fuss," Ritter pointed out.
He said that Trump needs to "jettison this Ukrainian problem that has cost America hundreds of billions of dollars
and weakened the US globally."
Referring to the Ukraine conflict, the ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer argued that "nothing's going to stop Russia from winning this [proxy] war [with NATO] and that's the hard truth that Donald Trump's going to have to confront."
The remarks come after US media reported that the Kiev regime is "starting to believe" that the Ukraine conflict may end in 2025 amid more active discussions of peace settlement after Trump’s election as US president.
Trump, for his part, earlier told reporters that Volodymyr Zelensky
should be prepared to make a deal to end the conflict, and that Trump’s team is going to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky about ending the conflict.
The US has provided the Zelensky regime with a whopping $61.4 billion in military assistance since the start of the special military operation – aid that Moscow warns will only add to prolonging the conflict and result in more casualties among Ukrainian soldiers.