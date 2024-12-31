https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/two-senior-south-korean-military-officials-indicted-over-martial-law--reports-1121320844.html

Two Senior South Korean Military Officials Indicted Over Martial Law — Reports

Two high-ranking South Korean military officials have been indicted over their role in the president's failed attempt to impose martial law, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo is suspected of sending troops to the National Assembly on December 3 and ordering the arrest of 14 people, including opposition party leaders, while Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung is accused of ordering troops to the parliament and telling the police commissioner to dispatch officers to detain lawmakers. The officers face accusations of inciting insurrection to overturn constitutional order, the prosecutors reportedly said. The parliament voted 191-71 on Tuesday to launch a special committee investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration to assess the legality of a cabinet meeting that was held shortly before the martial law was imposed, as well as the role of the military and police. The probe is expected to end by February 13, 2025. The Constitutional Court will make a final decision on the matter by June 11, 2025. Yoon will be suspended from office pending the ruling and will not be able to leave the country, while an interim president will be in charge until the final verdict is passed.

