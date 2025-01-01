https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/nearly-500000-join-pro-palestinian-rally-in-istanbul--organizers-1121326631.html

Nearly 500,000 Join Pro-Palestinian Rally in Istanbul – Organizers

Nearly 500,000 Join Pro-Palestinian Rally in Istanbul – Organizers

Sputnik International

Some 450,000 politicians and activists are taking part in a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul on Wednesday, condemning Israel’s military operations, one of organizers, the non-governmental organization TUGVA, said.

2025-01-01T11:57+0000

2025-01-01T11:57+0000

2025-01-01T11:57+0000

world

middle east

recep tayyip erdogan

palestine

istanbul

israel

al-aqsa mosque

hagia sophia

palestine-israel conflict

turmoil in syria

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1d/1118171057_0:227:3072:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_23f6b6dea4fe8f2762494476c0d942bf.jpg

"There are 450,000 our citizens here today, adults and children, who stand with humanity and the Palestinian people," TUGVA’s chair, Beytullah Cicen, told the Haberturk broadcaster. The public rally is being held under the motto "Hagia Sophia yesterday, Umayyad Mosque today, Al-Aqsa Mosque tomorrow," with over 300 NGOs taking part in the event. He also told the CNN Turk broadcaster that the events in Syria provide hope for the Gaza Strip, as the West is "unable to prevent the genocide." The Turkish leader has repeatedly said that Turkiye is the only country that has imposed economic sanctions on Israel and completely stopped trading with it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/fatahs-journey-one-movements-struggle-for-liberation-of-palestine-through-decades-1121323652.html

palestine

istanbul

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, recep tayyip erdogan, palestine, istanbul, israel, al-aqsa mosque, hagia sophia, palestine-israel conflict, turmoil in syria