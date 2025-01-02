Serbian President Initiates Talks With US on Potential Oil and Gas Sanctions
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a press conference following a meeting in Belgrade with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the start of talks with the United States on possible sanctions against Serbia's oil and gas company Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS).
On December 24, Vucic said he had discussed the expected sanctions against NIS with Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko. The day before, he had discussed the expected US sanctions against NIS with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"There is important news today and I want to inform you that tomorrow, we will have important conversations with our American partners at the top of American politics in connection with energy, especially in connection with sanctions against NIS. I can say that we will fight for the interests of our country, while maintaining stability in the supply of oil and oil products to our market," Vucic said in a video message on Wednesday.
NIS is one of the largest energy companies in Southeastern Europe. Serbia owns a 29.87% share, while the rest, aside from Russia's Gazprom and Gazprom Neft's majority share of 56.15%, is owned by individuals, employees and other minority shareholders.