Reform UK Leader Farage Disagrees With Musk's Urge to Cede Party Leadership

The head of the British right-wing populist party Reform UK, Nigel Farage, disagreed the words of the US entrepreneur Elon Musk that the party needed to remove him from the post of leader.

Earlier, Musk, who called for a vote for Reform UK, said that the party needed to replace its leader Farage. As the British newspaper Telegraph pointed out, Musk and Farage disagreed about the founder of the far-right organization English Defense League Tommy Robinson, whom Musk praised on his social network, while Farage said that Robinson was "not the one we need." "Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles," Farage said on X in response to Musk's post. Following the elections held in July, Labour won an absolute majority (402 seats) in parliament, while Reform UK won only five seats. At the same time, Farage's party took third place in the number of votes, gaining 14.3%. In terms of the percentage of votes cast, it took second place in 98 constituencies, 89 of which were won by Labour. Such a gap between the votes cast and the number of parliamentary mandates is explained by the electoral system in force in the country, in which the candidate who receives the maximum number of votes in his constituency gets into parliament. This is not the first time Musk has called for voting for a right-wing party — he previously wrote in an article for the German newspaper Welt that the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was the only political force in Germany capable of saving the country from becoming a "shadow of its former self." The publication of this article sparked heated debates both in the Welt editorial office and in Germany as a whole. Welt's head of opinion Eva Marie Kogel resigned after the article was published, and Friedrich Merz, a candidate for chancellor of Germany from the opposition bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), called the article an unprecedented interference in the German elections.

