Inflation, Pensions, and Housing Top Germans' Concerns Ahead of Elections – Survey
Germans named inflation, pensions and affordable housing as the most pressing issues for the new federal government, which will be formed after the February elections to the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, according to a survey conducted by the INSA institute for the Bild newspaper.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germans named inflation, pensions and affordable housing as the most pressing issues for the new federal government, which will be formed after the February elections to the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, according to a survey conducted by the INSA institute for the Bild newspaper.
According to 56% of Germans, the most important problem that the new government must deal with is inflation
. In December of this year, it reached 2.2%. As the publication notes, inflation is not growing now as quickly as it did, for example, in 2022, but the population is still concerned about rising prices
.
More than half of those surveyed (54%) are worried about the future
of their pensions
: while the Social Democrats, to which current Chancellor Olaf Scholz belongs, are calling for a pension of 48% of wages to be established by law, the opposition and most popular CDU/CSU bloc is against such a step.
Housing is in third place on the list of problems that the new government must solve, 51% of those surveyed want the new authorities to build more affordable housing, the demand for which, especially in large cities, is huge.
Germans also want
the new government to stimulate economic growth, provide stable energy supplies and control migration, according to the survey.
The survey was conducted on December 18-19 among 1,005 Germans. The margin of error is not given.
Earlier, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced that he had decided to dissolve the Bundestag and call early elections
for February 23, 2025. The motion to dissolve parliament was sent to Steinmeier by Scholz after the Bundestag voted to revoke confidence in his government on December 16. In particular, 394 of the 717 lawmakers who took part in the vote rejected the motion to vote in favor of Scholz as Chancellor of Germany, 207 backed it, and 116 abstained.
The vote on confidence was the result of a government crisis that Germany faced in early November after Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) was dismissed at Scholz's insistence. Among the reasons for this decision, Scholz cited Lindner's reluctance to approve both an increase in spending on support for Ukraine
and investments in the future of Germany as part of the state budget planning.
Later, German media reported that the FDP had been preparing a decision
to leave the ruling coalition since September, with trusted party members discussing the outcome during a meeting at the Truman Villa in Potsdam, and the plan was dubbed "D-Day
".
According to polls, the most popular political force is the opposition bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) led by Friedrich Merz with a rating of just over 30%, in second place is the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) with a rating of just under 20%, and the Social Democrats are only third with support of around 15%.