Biden-Harris Administration Only Reason There Is No Peace in Ukraine - January 6 Shaman
The outgoing administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the reason why the conflict in Ukraine has not yet ended with a peaceful solution, Jacob Angeli, the self-described shaman who stormed the US Capitol wearing a furry headdress on January 6, 2021 told RIA Novosti.
The outgoing administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the reason why the conflict in Ukraine has not yet ended with a peaceful solution, Jacob Angeli, the self-described shaman who stormed the US Capitol wearing a furry headdress on January 6, 2021 told RIA Novosti.Angeli expressed hope that Trump would put an end to the conflict when he assumes office while not hiding his dislike of Vladimir Zelensky. Trump has repeatedly promised that he would be able to achieve a settlement of the Ukraine conflict through negotiations, even in one day. Russia believes that the conflict is too complex to be resolved in 24 hours.Putin Acts Cunningly to Protect RussiaJacob Angeli does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted a global war.Angeli added that Putin had to be "cunning" to take care of his people, given Russia’s history.In December 2024, US President-elect Donald Trump said that he would wait for a meeting with Putin after the Russian president expressed readiness for personal contacts with his US counterpart.Russia and US Against Globalism Together?Jacob Angeli expressed hope that under President Donald Trump, the United States and Russia will be fighting globalism together.He added that he hoped to see the two countries cooperating on mutual prosperity and ending the globalism agenda.Plans to Visit SiberiaJacob Angeli added that he would like to visit Russia, especially Siberia, since it was the place where the spiritual practice of shamanism originated.He added that he would like to go to Russia in the summer, given that he is originally from hot Arizona.January 6 was the four-year anniversary of the Capitol riot when a crowd of Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the US’ iconic building in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory over the Republican.
10:01 GMT 07.01.2025 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 07.01.2025)
NEW YORK (Sputnik), Lenka White – Jacob Angeli became the most recognized participant of the January 6 rally due to his extravagant shamanic outfit, which included bull horns and a fur headdress. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison and received an early release in May 2023.
The outgoing administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the reason why the conflict in Ukraine has not yet ended with a peaceful solution, Jacob Angeli, the self-described shaman who stormed the US Capitol wearing a furry headdress on January 6, 2021 told RIA Novosti.
"The only reason why there hasn't been peace is because of the Biden-Harris administration; it's the only reason," Angeli said in an interview speculating on whether he believed Trump would end the conflict in one day. "There were initially the peace talks, and then the Biden-Harris administration came in and said to Zelensky…’You are gonna say no.’"
Angeli expressed hope that Trump would put an end to the conflict when he assumes office while not hiding his dislike of Vladimir Zelensky.
"I definitely don’t trust him. He's an actor and a comedian, and he's a joke in that regard, as far as a leader is concerned," Angeli said.
Trump has repeatedly promised that he would be able to achieve a settlement of the Ukraine conflict through negotiations, even in one day. Russia believes that the conflict is too complex to be resolved in 24 hours.
Putin Acts Cunningly to Protect Russia
Jacob Angeli does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted a global war.
"Given some of the things that Putin has done and some of the things that he said, it's clear that he does not want a global war, and I don't think he's as bad as everybody says. I think he's smart. I think he's really smart…" Angeli said.
Angeli added that Putin had to be "cunning" to take care of his people, given Russia’s history.
"Let us not forget what happened to the Russians after World War Two. You think we had it bad in Europe and the United States? Russia had it the worst," Angeli said.
In December 2024, US President-elect Donald Trump said that he would wait for a meeting with Putin after the Russian president expressed readiness for personal contacts with his US counterpart.
Russia and US Against Globalism Together?
Jacob Angeli expressed hope that under President Donald Trump, the United States and Russia will be fighting globalism together.
"Do we need a global, Russian-controlled world? No, but we certainly also don't need a globalist-controlled world either, and I think that America and Russia can both agree on that, at least with the Trump administration," Angeli said.
He added that he hoped to see the two countries cooperating on mutual prosperity and ending the globalism agenda.
Jacob Angeli added that he would like to visit Russia, especially Siberia, since it was the place where the spiritual practice of shamanism originated.
"… honestly, what I really like to see in Russia is, I'd love to visit with the Siberians … Shaman is actually a Siberian or Mongolian term," Angeli said.
He added that he would like to go to Russia in the summer, given that he is originally from hot Arizona.
"So when I think about the people… that survived in Siberia and passed on the culture to the next… the hardness that you got to be to survive, that not just survive, but thrive… I want to see what they've got to say," Angeli said.
January 6 was the four-year anniversary
of the Capitol riot when a crowd of Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the US’ iconic building in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory over the Republican.