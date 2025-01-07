https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/biden-harris-administration-only-reason-there-is-no-peace-in-ukraine---january-6-shaman--1121372958.html

Biden-Harris Administration Only Reason There Is No Peace in Ukraine - January 6 Shaman

The outgoing administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the reason why the conflict in Ukraine has not yet ended with a peaceful solution, Jacob Angeli, the self-described shaman who stormed the US Capitol wearing a furry headdress on January 6, 2021 told RIA Novosti.Angeli expressed hope that Trump would put an end to the conflict when he assumes office while not hiding his dislike of Vladimir Zelensky. Trump has repeatedly promised that he would be able to achieve a settlement of the Ukraine conflict through negotiations, even in one day. Russia believes that the conflict is too complex to be resolved in 24 hours.Putin Acts Cunningly to Protect RussiaJacob Angeli does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted a global war.Angeli added that Putin had to be "cunning" to take care of his people, given Russia’s history.In December 2024, US President-elect Donald Trump said that he would wait for a meeting with Putin after the Russian president expressed readiness for personal contacts with his US counterpart.Russia and US Against Globalism Together?Jacob Angeli expressed hope that under President Donald Trump, the United States and Russia will be fighting globalism together.He added that he hoped to see the two countries cooperating on mutual prosperity and ending the globalism agenda.Plans to Visit SiberiaJacob Angeli added that he would like to visit Russia, especially Siberia, since it was the place where the spiritual practice of shamanism originated.He added that he would like to go to Russia in the summer, given that he is originally from hot Arizona.January 6 was the four-year anniversary of the Capitol riot when a crowd of Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the US’ iconic building in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory over the Republican.

