Scores of Senior Diplomats Given Marching Orders as Trump Purges Biden’s State Dept

A host of senior career diplomats are quitting the State Department as Donald Trump makes a clean break with the Joe Biden administration, The Washington Post reported.The resignations, effective at noon on Monday, just before the inauguration, were on instructions from Trump’s aides, claimed unnamed US officials.Trump has authorized over 20 “senior bureau officials” to take over vacated posts, with some of the newcomers having formerly serving in key roles during his first term, insiders added. Among those departing are John Bass, the under secretary for management and acting undersecretary for political affairs, Geoff Pyatt, the assistant secretary for energy resources, and top diplomat for East Asia, Dan Kritenbrink. The Trump team made clear the marching orders were not personal, said one resigning diplomat. “It is entirely appropriate for the transition to seek officials who share President Trump’s vision for putting our nation and America’s working men and women first. We have a lot of failures to fix and that requires a committed team focused on the same goals,” a spokesperson for the transition team said.

