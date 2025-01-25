https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/why-soros-soft-power-empire-is-more-vulnerable-than-ever-with-trump-back-at-the-helm-1121494368.html

Why Soros' Soft Power Empire is More Vulnerable Than Ever With Trump Back at the Helm

Elon Musk has publicly thrown down the gauntlet to the world's leading liberal 'philanthropist' and his NGOs' penchant for color revolutions and soft power influence operations. Sputnik asked a leading independent political commentator what this will mean under Trump 2.0.

Open Society Foundations chairman Alex Soros has put a brave face on the losses facing by his father's neoliberal philanthropic empire now that Joe Biden is gone and MAGA has turned to Washington with a vengeance.A second Trump term carries substantial risks to the Soros family and 'philanthropic' fortunes.Musk as Antithesis of Soros?Alex Soros also dropped hints about the seriousness of the threat posed by tech billionaire Elon Musk to his family's fortunes. "I was open for a meeting [with Musk, ed.], I made an overture through somebody that knows him and he didn't respond. I think he's much more interested in trolling than meeting," the OSF chairman said in his FT interview, referring to Musk's references to Soros senior as a Magneto-style supervillain to Soros senior as a Magneto-style supervillain and as a "brilliant guy" who "fundamentally hates humanity."“I think there are some important contrasts to draw between Musk and Soros. Soros is a financier,” veteran political commentator and former hedge fund manager Charles Ortel told Sputnik.That’s a contrast with ‘pauper to prince’ Musk, whose career has involved actually "developing novel products and services and bringing them to market efficiently," Ortel said. The tech billionaire's philanthropic activities have been "quiet, which is the way it's supposed to be done."Could Soros' Non-Profit Status Be Revoked?"Folks like Soros use foundations...as false fronts to pay off people that are important inside the country. Nobody really knows how much money is actually sent from these charities to the to the recipients because they're never audited. Nobody knows how many kickbacks end up in politicians pockets, not just around the world, but inside the United States," he added.Ultimately, Ortel hopes the Trump administration will "use the power they now have merely to enforce existing laws and regulations to stop charity fraud. People talking about price gouging in the private sector - charity fraud and abuse of government money I think is a much more serious problem inside my country and around the world."

