FM, Taiwan Affairs Office Respond to US Dropping Wording of ‘Not Supporting Taiwan Independence’

Responding to an inquiry on the US State Department's recent update of the fact sheet on its relations with Taiwan island by removing the previous statement that the US "does not support 'Taiwan independence'," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that US' move gravely backpedaled on its position on Taiwan-related issues.

We urge the US to immediately correct its wrongdoings, abide by the one-China principle and three China-US joint communiqués, handle the Taiwan question with extra prudence, stop using Taiwan to contain China, stop upgrading its substantive relations with Taiwan, stop helping Taiwan expand the so-called "international space," stop emboldening and supporting "Taiwan independence," and avoid further severe damage to China-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, said Guo.The US State Department has reportedly removed the phrase "does not support Taiwan independence" from a fact sheet on its relations with the Taiwan island, a move that the secessionist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have praised as US "support." However, the US has denied the change in its stance toward "Taiwan independence," saying that it is a "routine update," according to Taiwan media report. Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said in a statement on Monday that the US move severely violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, violently interfering in China's internal affairs and sending seriously wrong signals to the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence" will only jeopardize peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits.Zhu also warned the DPP authorities that seeking independence by soliciting US support is doomed to fail. No matter how DPP authorities and the US collude and scheme, they cannot change the fact that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan island is a part of China. They also cannot change the trend that China is destined and bound to achieve national reunification, Zhu said.The fact sheet, titled "US relations with Taiwan," was released on February 13 on the US Statement Department's website. The Taiwan News, a news outlet in Taiwan island, displaying a screenshot of the previous version published under former US secretary of state Antony Blinken, noted that the new version removed the phrase "we do not support Taiwan independence." The media also noted other additions include a sentence declaring that the US expects "cross-Straits differences to be resolved by peaceful means." The sentence has been expanded to include "free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to people on both sides of the Straits." Following the changes, on Sunday, Lin Chia-lung, the head of the external affairs authority of Taiwan island, expressed his welcome for "the support and positive stance shown toward Taiwan-US relations" in the relevant content. He claimed that Taiwan will continue to strengthen its self-defense capabilities, reported Taiwan media.However, when questioned about the revision and whether it signifies a shift in Washington's stance on "Taiwan's independence," a US State Department spokesperson rejected the suggestion, saying that it is a routine update, according to Taiwan local media UDN. The spokesperson said that the US remains "committed to its one-China policy," reaffirming that US policy is guided by the "Taiwan Relations Act," the three US-China joint communiques, and the "Six Assurances" to Taiwan. The US opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo and supports cross-Straits dialogue, UDN reported. When a new US administration takes office, there are often changes in the way Taiwan question are phrased in the fact sheet regarding relations with the Taiwan island. However, shifts in wording alone do not necessarily indicate a significant change in US policy, Zheng Jian, director of the Graduate Institute for Taiwan Studies of Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Monday.Zheng said that the secessionist DPP authorities' interpretation of the "changes" reflect their willingness to read the statements in a way that suits their own agenda and it is nothing but merely "self-comfort." Charging a higher price Zheng said that the wording change is the US' old tactic for pressuring Taiwan to bear a higher cost. For example, US President Donald Trump recently made remarks on tariffs on Taiwan island and the semiconductor TSMC. Trump said on Thursday that Taiwan had taken away the US chip business and said that he wanted it back in the country, according to the Associated Press. Against the backdrop of intensifying strategic competition, the US has intensified its use of the "Taiwan card" as part of a broader strategy to counter China. This approach is not new under the Trump administration, but reflects a continuation of an ongoing strategy, Zheng said, warning that the Taiwan question is the first and most unbreakable red line in China-US relations.The US continues to use the "Taiwan card" as a tool of strategic leverage, pressuring not only the Chinese mainland but also the Taiwan island, said Zheng.In May 2022, during the Biden administration, the State Department removed the statement it "does not support Taiwan independence" from a fact sheet. However, less than a month after these initial changes, the description of US-Taiwan relations was restored, according to Taiwan News. Throughout the history of China-US relations, we've seen similar extreme pressures on China exerted by the US government, so we have been prepared and will fight to defend our core interests, said Li Zhenguang, deputy director at the Institute of Taiwan Studies at Beijing Union University.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

