Matviyenko to Sputnik: West Has No Special Right to Africa - Its Future Belongs to Africans

Russian Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko shares impressions of Sputnik’s new Ethiopia hub, Africa's bright, independent future with Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent organization Rossiya Segodnya.

Dmitry Kiselev: Western countries are imposing their understanding of democracy on the world. How can cooperation between Russian and African parliamentarians help preserve the sovereignty and uniqueness of African countries? Countries that have chosen their own path of cultural development?Valentina Matviyenko: Well, it seems to me that imposing democracy is already an outdated stereotype. In fact, the West pursues a policy of suppression, subordinating others to its will, and it does so harshly, pursuing only its national interests, without considering the sovereign rights of any given country, its legislation, constitution, traditions or culture.They forcefully impose, sometimes camouflaged as "democracy," how they think a country should develop. And these scenarios are just horrible. Recently, we've seen what happened in Georgia, Romania and Moldova. They are conducting the same kind of work in Africa, without a doubt. When they prevent African countries from cooperating with Russia, impose other bans and restrictions. But I am confident that today this is... an attempt to maintain their slipping hegemony and their unwillingness to acknowledge objective historical processes.The world is actively moving towards a multipolar structure, a fairer world that will also take into account the interests of African nations. And I believe that Africa will be, and already is, one of the key pillars of this multipolar world because they are developing so rapidly. The African continent has huge potential, enormous mineral resources and fossil fuels. Most importantly, these are awakened nations that have recognized their independence, paid a high price for it, and no one will ever steer them off this path.And when talking about African countries, no matter where I am, or who I meet... You know, they have kept, even though a generation has passed, a good, strong memory of the fact that our country, the Soviet Union at the time, helped them in their struggle for independence. It was our country that helped in the establishment of young, independent, sovereign states, helping selflessly, without any conditions, unlike the West, without any profit, helping to build factories, schools and roads. They remember this. It is in their bones. And I am sure they will never betray this memory. And they are very interested in developing cooperation with Russia.Right now, I would say, there is a kind of renaissance in cooperation between Russia and African countries, and it is already bearing fruit. But, speaking of so-called democracy, recently published information has come to light about what USAID was doing under the guise of assistance, including to African countries. And we, our country, have repeatedly spoken out at international platforms, discussing the harmfulness of such approaches, subversive activities, and attempts at terrorism. Well, global media said, ‘This is Russian propaganda, Kremlin propaganda,’ in essence. And now our warnings have been confirmed.Essentially, this agency was not engaged in humanitarian aid, supporting the fight against hunger, poverty, diseases. It was clearly and purposefully financing the overthrow of undesirable governments, coups, and color revolutions. And I think that now, the overwhelming majority of countries will fully understand that ‘free cheese exists only in a mousetrap’ and will redouble their vigilance.Regarding what parliamentarians can do, they can do a lot. In Russia's experience, the Federation Council has a special Senate commission aimed at preventing external interference in the affairs of our country. We, the Federal Assembly, have developed very competent legislation that has those structures that were receiving help from USAID and other similar entities from acting. We did not prohibit them, we simply exposed them. We made them disclose who they were receiving money from, how much, and for what purposes. And immediately, the number of such structures sharply decreased.I think that after exposing the essence of this structure, the so-called movement of non-governmental, non-commercial organizations, which are supposedly ‘free and independent,’ but in reality, very dependent, will fade away. Although, I am not naive; I think the deep state is unlikely to give up such activities. It may simply be under the control of the State Department. Maybe it will be more manageable. They won’t waste money on things that shouldn’t even be named, which were previously financed. But vigilance must not be lost. Our experience in preventing such activities and foreign interference in sovereign state affairs is being passed on to other parliaments. We exchange knowledge, we explain what this has resulted in. And a number of countries have already passed similar laws.Look at what happened in Georgia when they simply wanted to protect their state sovereignty, what protests there were against the ‘foreign agents law’! In fact, there’s nothing wrong with that. We’ve said many times that such a law has been in place in the United States for many years. The name may not appeal to some, but essentially, it’s correct because they understood that it would block illegal and gross interference in the country's life.We are open to dialogue with everyone. And believe me, despite the sanctions, the number of our meetings, contacts, and parliamentary dialogues has not decreased. On the contrary, our dialogue is very intense, and many people say that they know nothing about this. They say, ‘We know nothing about this.’ That’s what a monopoly in the information space looks like in practice.Dmitry Kiselev: You are practically opening their eyes.Valentina Matviyenko: Yes! They say ‘we know nothing about this. We only have information from one source.’Dmitry Kiselev: Valentina Ivanovna, in 1935 Ethiopia was the first country to fall under the onslaught of Italian fascism, and it became the first country to liberate itself from fascist rule. Now, Ethiopia has supported Russia’s resolution at the UN General Assembly against the glorification of Nazism. Other African countries supported this resolution as well. Do you think Africa could become a new center of anti-fascist struggle in the world? After all, Nazism and fascism are raising their heads again.Valentina Matviyenko: I think that there is no need to create centers or appoint anyone. What is important is that as many countries as possible realize that fascism is an inhuman ideology, that fascism cannot exist in our time, in a civilized society. And that is what is happening. A huge number of countries support, not just the resolution, but the resolution from Russia and other countries to prohibit the glorification of Nazism. More and more countries are rising up against this, seeing the threat posed by the rise of neo-Nazism.As for African countries, I believe that on a genetic level, after all they have suffered during the colonial years, they reject any ideology that discriminates against any nation or leads to genocide. Therefore, it is no accident that they are staunch anti-fascists and always vote this way. This is something that, in fact, is happening in several countries today and cannot fail to cause concern. Dmitry Kiselev: Valentina Ivanovna, you are our first guest in this studio, in the representative office, that we have just opened in Ethiopia, outside of the Arab part of Africa. However, we have been working in Africa for a long time, and have been able to see how open the people are, how friendly they are towards us, and how interested they are in alternative sources of information, despite all the West's attempts to interfere with our activities, sanctions, harassment, and so on. We can see this interest even in the viewership of our media and resources. It is, of course, growing. What do you think, has the West completely lost Africa? Are they ready to acknowledge the mistakes they’ve made here?Valentina Matviyenko: Well, let’s start from…Dmitry Kiselev: …mistakes and crimes.Valentina Matviyenko: Mistakes is putting it mildly. Let me start with the last question. Of course, the West sometimes repents, but only in words, not deeds. They don’t want to take responsibility for the grave crimes they committed during the colonial era, extracting resources, using the local population as slave labor, removing cultural and historical treasures, and committing just incredible crimes. And you know, in jurisprudence, there is such a concept as active repentance. It seems to me that African countries should demand such active repentance and compensation for all the suffering these countries have caused.And I want to say that this issue is already being raised frequently in various international platforms. It would be fair, it would be proper. As for whether the West has lost Africa, you know, the very question itself is somewhat problematic. Does the West have some kind of right to Africa? No, they have no special right to Africa. What’s important is that Africans themselves do not lose Africa, that they continue to independently determine their own path of development. That they choose this path, preserve their sovereignty, their independence. And in fact, this is happening, because they paid a very high price for their liberation. For them, this is a very special independence, this is a special value for them. Therefore, attempts by the West to return to Africa to continue profiting from it are now being blocked, and it is simply no longer possible to deceive them. They no longer have the power to do so. And Africans themselves make decisions about whom to cooperate with.Look, we are in Ethiopia, an absolutely sovereign state, with its own position on all international and regional issues, clearly defending its stance. This is a country that, not without reason, aspires to be a leader on the African continent. It is the diplomatic capital of Africa. The African Union's headquarters are located here. The way this country is developing dynamically, and the way it positions its independence, with a balanced, sensible policy, is making Ethiopia into an increasingly influential, authoritative country in the world. It is no coincidence that it has become a full member of BRICS, and of course, participating in BRICS opens up huge new opportunities for this country. Therefore, I am confident that Africa will not lose itself. Africans themselves will always decide their own fate.As for the first part of your long question, please repeat it.Dmitry Kiselev: Well, you’ve already answered everything, honestly, because the first part was about how we work here, and how warmly they’re treating us. So I wanted to ask about such honest, fair, balanced information...Valentina Matviyenko: I just wanted to say and repeat, dear Dmitry Konstantinovich, thank you to your team, your staff, for this amazing project. It is very important, very necessary. Today, we are truly opening a new page not only in Russian-Ethiopian cooperation in general but Russian-African cooperation, because you are correct that Africans have a thirst for objective information. They don’t easily trust fake news. The appearance of such a powerful informational resource here in the form of the Sputnik editorial center, it seems to me, will have a huge impact in general, on Africa. You are always associated with objective information, non-biased, verified, honest information, even critical if necessary. And I think this will greatly help in advancing the issues you were talking about. It just so happens that we are opening this center, perhaps it’s symbolic that on February 17, 1898, Russia and Ethiopia established diplomatic relations 127 years ago. And this was the first African country with which Russia established diplomatic relations, and we are opening such a broad informational field for new opportunities.Kiselev: Very important. Thank you for this symbolism, for your support, and I wish you success in your noble mission.Matviyenko: Thank you.

