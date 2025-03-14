https://sputnikglobe.com/20250314/icc-vs-sovereignty-dutertes-arrest-and-the-battle-for-global-jurisdiction-1121636743.html

ICC vs. Sovereignty: Duterte’s Arrest and the Battle for Global Jurisdiction

The bizarre entity of questionable authority and reputation also known as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has once again meddled in the affairs of a sovereign country by securing the arrest of former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant against Duterte for crimes allegedly committed between November 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019.The devil is in the details: on March 17, 2019, the Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute and therefore from ICC jurisdiction. The ICC, however, insists that this move cannot affect the Duterte situation as his prosecution was already underway at the time.Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte, Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, has criticized his arrest and insisted that a Filipino would "never obey foreigners" within his or her own country.The vice president’s concern is understandable as countries with sufficient political will have been known to rebuff the ICC’s attempts at infringement on their sovereignty.Currently, countries that make up more than half of the world’s population do not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction:

