ICC vs. Sovereignty: Duterte’s Arrest and the Battle for Global Jurisdiction
07:37 GMT 14.03.2025 (Updated: 09:38 GMT 14.03.2025)
© AP Photo / Aaron FavilaPhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a command conference at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council operations center in metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila
The bizarre entity of questionable authority and reputation also known as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has once again meddled in the affairs of a sovereign country by securing the arrest of former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.
The ICC issued an arrest warrant against Duterte for crimes allegedly committed between November 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019.
The devil is in the details: on March 17, 2019, the Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute and therefore from ICC jurisdiction. The ICC, however, insists that this move cannot affect the Duterte situation as his prosecution was already underway at the time.
Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte, Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, has criticized his arrest and insisted that a Filipino would "never obey foreigners" within his or her own country.
“This is a blatant affront to our sovereignty and an insult to every Filipino who believes in our nation’s independence,” she complained in a statement.
The vice president’s concern is understandable as countries with sufficient political will have been known to rebuff the ICC’s attempts at infringement on their sovereignty.
Currently, countries that make up more than half of the world’s population do not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction:
Russia regards the ICC as a “puppet in the hands of the so-called collective West,” after President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s rights commissioner in 2023 were issued arrest warrants by the court for the ‘crime’ of EVACUATING CHILDREN from conflict-torn areas of Donbass.
China has also criticized the ICC over its “double standards” and “politicization” for decisions on Russia, North Korea and Myanmar.
The United States even imposed sanctions on the ICC after the latter issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the situation in the Gaza Strip.