Who is ICC President Tomoko Akane and Why Is She Wanted in Russia?
Ex-Philippines President Duterte’s arrest by the ICC has reignited debate about the court’s bias, selective prosecutions, and blatantly illegal activities. Here’s what’s notable about Tomoko Akane, the Japanese judge in charge.
An ICC judge since 2018, and president since March 2024, the 68-year-old honed her internationally-oriented legal chops with a stint as head of UNAFEI, a UN crime prevention program, from 2009-2011. She served most of her legal career as a prosecutor in Japan.Fluent in English and getting her masters in criminal justice from Jacksonville State University in 1990, Akane is a member of Columbia University's World Leaders Forum alongside George Soros.Tool of Globalist Interests?Akane's big claim to fame is her arrest warrant for President Putin and Russia's children's rights ombudswoman in 2023. The charges? "Unlawful transfer" of children from the Donbass to other areas of Russia away from fighting.Russia's Investigative Committee responded by filing a criminal case against Akane and her fellow judges for attempting knowingly unlawful detention, and preparing to attack a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection to complicate international relations.The Committee pointed out that in accordance with the 1973 Protection of Diplomats Convention, heads of state enjoy absolute immunity.It's a moot point anyway, since Russia withdrew from the ICC in 2016. The Philippines, incidentally, also quit the court, in 2019, making its attempts to prosecute Duterte dubious.Even nations that remain members, like Mongolia, Slovakia and South Africa, have vowed not to arrest Putin, while other members, like Hungary, have slammed the court's politicization.With the US slapping sanctions on the ICC last month, Akane's 2024 prediction that such measures would "rapidly undermine the court's operations in all situations and cases and jeopardize its very existence" is becoming a reality.
13:47 GMT 16.03.2025
Ex-Philippines President Duterte’s arrest by the ICC has reignited debate about the court’s bias, selective prosecutions, and blatantly illegal activities. Here’s what’s notable about Tomoko Akane, the Japanese judge in charge.
An ICC judge since 2018, and president since March 2024, the 68-year-old honed her internationally-oriented legal chops with a stint as head of UNAFEI, a UN crime prevention program, from 2009-2011. She served most of her legal career as a prosecutor in Japan.
Fluent in English and getting her masters in criminal justice from Jacksonville State University in 1990, Akane is a member of Columbia University’s World Leaders Forum alongside George Soros.
Tool of Globalist Interests?
Akane’s big claim to fame is her arrest warrant
for President Putin and Russia’s children’s rights ombudswoman in 2023. The charges? “Unlawful transfer” of children from the Donbass to other areas of Russia away from fighting.
Russia’s Investigative Committee responded by filing a criminal case
against Akane and her fellow judges for attempting knowingly unlawful detention, and preparing to attack a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection to complicate international relations.
The Committee pointed out that in accordance with the 1973 Protection of Diplomats Convention, heads of state enjoy absolute immunity.
It’s a moot point anyway, since Russia withdrew from the ICC in 2016. The Philippines, incidentally, also quit the court, in 2019, making its attempts to prosecute Duterte
dubious.
Even nations that remain members, like Mongolia, Slovakia and South Africa, have vowed not to arrest Putin, while other members, like Hungary, have slammed the court’s politicization.
With the US slapping sanctions on the ICC last month, Akane’s 2024 prediction that such measures would “rapidly undermine the court’s operations in all situations and cases and jeopardize its very existence” is becoming a reality.