ICC Under Fire: Political Influence and Controversial Leadership Raise Concerns
ICC Under Fire: Political Influence and Controversial Leadership Raise Concerns
Sputnik International
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has lost all judicial credibility due to political interference, former European Parliament member and lawyer Gilbert Collard told Sputnik.
Collard pointed out that the ICC "no longer has any authority and is doomed to disappear one day."Despite its original good intentions, he said that the ICC's current state is far from its intended purpose.According to Collard, the ICC selectively targets certain individuals and prosecutes on a case-by-case basis, leading to accusations of bias. He also highlights the controversial nature of the ICC’s prosecutor general, further tainting the institution's credibility.
15:13 GMT 28.03.2025 (Updated: 15:16 GMT 28.03.2025)
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has lost all judicial credibility due to political interference, former European Parliament member and lawyer Gilbert Collard told Sputnik.
Collard pointed out that the ICC "no longer has any authority and is doomed to disappear one day."
"It is in the hands of political interests, which means that we cannot give this institution any judicial credibility," he said.
Despite its original good intentions, he said that the ICC's current state is far from its intended purpose.
According to Collard, the ICC selectively targets certain individuals and prosecutes on a case-by-case basis, leading to accusations of bias. He also highlights the controversial nature of the ICC’s prosecutor general, further tainting the institution's credibility.

"It is an institution that should either be abolished or completely overhauled," he said.

