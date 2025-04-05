International
US’ Global Trade War: Why is it a Bad Idea?
US’ Global Trade War: Why is it a Bad Idea?
Sputnik International
On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order imposing a 10% base tariff on all imports to the United States starting April 5.
Donald Trump's "reciprocal tariffs" on 185 сountries and territories are already entering force, but what are the consequences?Inside the USGlobally Countries' reaction
US' Global Trade War: Why is it a Bad Idea?

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order imposing a 10% base tariff on all imports to the United States starting April 5, while higher, reciprocal tariffs on countries and territories with which the US has the largest trade deficits will take effect on April 9.
Donald Trump’s "reciprocal tariffs" on 185 сountries and territories are already entering force, but what are the consequences?

Inside the US

The US stock market lost a whopping $6.6 trillion on April 3-4 – the largest two-day wipeout in history.
Experts warn that the new Trump tariffs are "going to affect everything in the US economy" amid reports about "more expensive prices from the grocery aisle to your next car repair."

Globally

Analysts caution that the world is plunging into a global trade war with unpredictable implications.
The negative effect of such a war could exceed once percentage point of global growth.
The bank JP Morgan upgraded the risk of the world economy entering recession by the year's end to 60%, up from 40% previously.
Unemployment is expected to increase in the EU and the UK over the next 12-18 months.
“All businesses, big and small, will suffer from day one… The costs of doing business with the United States will drastically increase,” according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Countries' reaction

China announced a 34% retaliatory tariff on all goods imported from the US, due in effect as of April 10.
Beijing also added 16 US entities to China’s export control list on seven types of rare earth elements, including samarium, gadolinium and terbium.
German Finance Minister Jorg Kukies called for “a strong reaction’ as he made clear that US tariffs on EU goods, especially on automotive parts, threaten Germany’s efforts to revive its stagnant economy.
The EU mulls “attacking services” that make up the bulk of the American economy, which could include online services provided by Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft.
