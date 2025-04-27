https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/lavrov-schools-cbs-on-russian-diplomacy-signals-progress-in-relations-with-us-1121943816.html

Lavrov Schools CBS on Russian Diplomacy, Signals Progress in Relations With US

Russo-American talks are ongoing and moving in the right direction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CBS.

EU & NATO Twist Trump's PlanEurope and NATO play Trump’s peace effort to turn Ukraine into a winner."If you want a ceasefire just to continue supplying arms to Ukraine, then what is your purpose?" Lavrov asks.Confidence-Building MeasuresIt's an illusion that only Ukraine is interested in confidence-building, notes Lavrov. Russia has undertaken several "confidence building" measures, including the 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure, which was blatantly violated by Ukraine.Russia is Ready to Reach a Deal on UkraineTwo Root Causes of the ConflictOne cause is the expansion of NATO and the creation of direct military threats on Russia's doorstep. The other is the brazen violation of the human rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine.High-Level DiplomacyThe Russian foreign minister refused to disclose the details of the US-Russia negotiations. "To ask somebody's opinion regarding the substance, go to Zelensky. He is happy to talk to anybody through media, even to President Trump," Lavrov says.Beyond Ukraine's ScopeThere are many other issues awaiting consideration. Russia has been championing a UN resolution to ban nuclear weapons in outer space.

