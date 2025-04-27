https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/lavrov-schools-cbs-on-russian-diplomacy-signals-progress-in-relations-with-us-1121943816.html
Lavrov Schools CBS on Russian Diplomacy, Signals Progress in Relations With US
Lavrov Schools CBS on Russian Diplomacy, Signals Progress in Relations With US
Russo-American talks are ongoing and moving in the right direction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CBS.
EU & NATO Twist Trump's PlanEurope and NATO play Trump’s peace effort to turn Ukraine into a winner."If you want a ceasefire just to continue supplying arms to Ukraine, then what is your purpose?" Lavrov asks.Confidence-Building MeasuresIt's an illusion that only Ukraine is interested in confidence-building, notes Lavrov. Russia has undertaken several "confidence building" measures, including the 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure, which was blatantly violated by Ukraine.Russia is Ready to Reach a Deal on UkraineTwo Root Causes of the ConflictOne cause is the expansion of NATO and the creation of direct military threats on Russia's doorstep. The other is the brazen violation of the human rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine.High-Level DiplomacyThe Russian foreign minister refused to disclose the details of the US-Russia negotiations. "To ask somebody's opinion regarding the substance, go to Zelensky. He is happy to talk to anybody through media, even to President Trump," Lavrov says.Beyond Ukraine's ScopeThere are many other issues awaiting consideration. Russia has been championing a UN resolution to ban nuclear weapons in outer space.
EU & NATO Twist Trump's Plan
Europe and NATO play Trump’s peace
effort to turn Ukraine into a winner.
"If you want a ceasefire just to continue supplying arms to Ukraine, then what is your purpose?" Lavrov asks.
Confidence-Building Measures
It's an illusion that only Ukraine is interested in confidence-building, notes Lavrov.
Russia has undertaken several "confidence building" measures
, including the 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure, which was blatantly violated by Ukraine.
Russia is Ready to Reach a Deal on Ukraine
"There are several signs that we are moving in the right direction," Lavrov says.
However, some of the deal's elements need to be "fine-tuned," he adds.
Two Root Causes of the Conflict
One cause is the expansion of NATO and the creation of direct military threats on Russia's doorstep.
The other is the brazen violation of the human rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine.
"Everything Russian — media, education, culture, anything — was prohibited by law in Ukraine," Lavrov stresses.
The Russian foreign minister refused to disclose the details of the US-Russia negotiations
.
"To ask somebody's opinion regarding the substance, go to Zelensky. He is happy to talk to anybody through media, even to President Trump," Lavrov says.
There are many other issues awaiting consideration. Russia has been championing a UN resolution to ban nuclear weapons in outer space.
"And the US, at least under the Biden administration, was categorically against" Russia's initiative, Lavrov notes.