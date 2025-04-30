https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/can-you-win-a-war-with-drones-alone-1121960520.html

Can You Win a War With Drones Alone?

Can You Win a War With Drones Alone?

Sputnik International

As US President Donald Trump threatens to stop the money flow, Volodymyr Zelensky has doubled down on drone warfare. Can Ukraine survive as a one trick pony?

2025-04-30T18:32+0000

2025-04-30T18:32+0000

2025-04-30T18:32+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

military & intelligence

volodymyr zelensky

donald trump

ukraine

russia

nato

us

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052119_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b2da04ffe736b3bc6b881127e3c3d02e.jpg

"It is a particularly flawed strategy because Russia not only has large amounts of traditional military equipment, it is also about to make and field thousands of drones daily," former Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik. Ukraine is turning to drones to substitute medium-range missiles, artillery, and other munitions as Western military aid fades, driven by Trump’s ceasefire push and depleted NATO stockpiles. "Russia’s use of counter drone capabilities including methods of jamming, locating, and striking at drone operators" would curb Ukraine's unmanned prowess, according to Berletic. A fully-fledged drone war with Russia "will require greater levels of training and experience" and more UAV operators.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/unique-russian-ew-system-safeguards-heavy-flamethrower-against-ukrainian-drone-strike-1118008880.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine war, drone warfare, ukrainian drones, unmanned aerial vehicles in ukraine, russian electronic warfare equipment, electronic warfare, volodymyr zelensky, nato stockpiles depleted, donald trump, us military aid