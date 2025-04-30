https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/can-you-win-a-war-with-drones-alone-1121960520.html
Can You Win a War With Drones Alone?
Can You Win a War With Drones Alone?
Sputnik International
As US President Donald Trump threatens to stop the money flow, Volodymyr Zelensky has doubled down on drone warfare. Can Ukraine survive as a one trick pony?
"It is a particularly flawed strategy because Russia not only has large amounts of traditional military equipment, it is also about to make and field thousands of drones daily," former Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik. Ukraine is turning to drones to substitute medium-range missiles, artillery, and other munitions as Western military aid fades, driven by Trump’s ceasefire push and depleted NATO stockpiles. "Russia’s use of counter drone capabilities including methods of jamming, locating, and striking at drone operators" would curb Ukraine's unmanned prowess, according to Berletic. A fully-fledged drone war with Russia "will require greater levels of training and experience" and more UAV operators.
