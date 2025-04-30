International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Can You Win a War With Drones Alone?
Can You Win a War With Drones Alone?
As US President Donald Trump threatens to stop the money flow, Volodymyr Zelensky has doubled down on drone warfare. Can Ukraine survive as a one trick pony?
"It is a particularly flawed strategy because Russia not only has large amounts of traditional military equipment, it is also about to make and field thousands of drones daily," former Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik. Ukraine is turning to drones to substitute medium-range missiles, artillery, and other munitions as Western military aid fades, driven by Trump's ceasefire push and depleted NATO stockpiles. "Russia's use of counter drone capabilities including methods of jamming, locating, and striking at drone operators" would curb Ukraine's unmanned prowess, according to Berletic. A fully-fledged drone war with Russia "will require greater levels of training and experience" and more UAV operators.
18:32 GMT 30.04.2025
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Ekaterina Blinova
As US President Donald Trump threatens to stop the money flow, Volodymyr Zelensky has doubled down on drone warfare. Can Ukraine survive as a one trick pony?
Flawed Strategy
"It is a particularly flawed strategy because Russia not only has large amounts of traditional military equipment, it is also about to make and field thousands of drones daily," former Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.
NATO Arms Substitution
Ukraine is turning to drones to substitute medium-range missiles, artillery, and other munitions as Western military aid fades, driven by Trump’s ceasefire push and depleted NATO stockpiles.
Russia Strikes Back
"Russia’s use of counter drone capabilities including methods of jamming, locating, and striking at drone operators" would curb Ukraine's unmanned prowess, according to Berletic.
War of Drones
A fully-fledged drone war with Russia "will require greater levels of training and experience" and more UAV operators.
"Ukraine is unable to provide large numbers of troops - as is the problem across all of Ukraine’s military manpower," the pundit concluded.
