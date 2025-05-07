International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/harvard-exposed-how-corrupt-elites-destroyed-american-education-1122004575.html
Harvard EXPOSED: How Corrupt Elites Destroyed American Education
Harvard EXPOSED: How Corrupt Elites Destroyed American Education
Sputnik International
Donald Trump’s push to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status is a long overdue move, as greed is undermining education, argued Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.
2025-05-07T18:23+0000
2025-05-07T18:23+0000
analysis
us
opinion
charles ortel
donald trump
washington
harvard
tax foundation
education
tax breaks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100020053_0:212:3072:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_b580afbb6e37e61e0e74eb5a2eed071e.jpg
US President Donald Trump is coming for Harvard’s tax-exempt status — and it’s about time, according to Ortel.Greed Blatant Partisanship Instead of being impartial, Harvard is disseminating "Democrat Party agendas as being academically preferred, even noble, pursuits," the analyst stressed. Plagiarist at the Helm? A telling symbol of the university's decline is the scandal surrounding former Harvard President Claudine Gay, who was exposed as a serial plagiarist by the Washington Free Beacon and the New York Post.Destruction of US Education Education Scam in the USFinancial Armageddon?If tax perks are removed, Harvard could face: $3.3 Trillion Tax-Exempt Powerhouse For over a century, US lawmakers have carved out tax breaks for favored groups, helping grow a $3.3 trillion tax-exempt nonprofit sector, Tax Foundation noted in 2024. Harvard is part of this money-grabbing bonanza, Ortel concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/terrible-moment-harvard-president-claudine-gay-resigns-amid-mounting-backlash--1115952528.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250211/bigger-than-usaid-scandal-clinton-probe-to-expose-gates-soros-and-epstein-links-1121554592.html
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100020053_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b248a080adb2a0cc8c3c9ceb3cb9789.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
harvard university, harvard's tax-exempt status, irs, trump wants to revoke harvard's tax exempt status, us education in decline, us education money laundering, harvard uses tax-exempt status for enrichment, harvard disseminating democratic party agenda
harvard university, harvard's tax-exempt status, irs, trump wants to revoke harvard's tax exempt status, us education in decline, us education money laundering, harvard uses tax-exempt status for enrichment, harvard disseminating democratic party agenda

Harvard EXPOSED: How Corrupt Elites Destroyed American Education

18:23 GMT 07.05.2025
© AP Photo / Seth WenigFILE - New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., on May 13, 2018
FILE - New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., on May 13, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Donald Trump’s push to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status is a long overdue move, as greed is undermining education, argued Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.
US President Donald Trump is coming for Harvard’s tax-exempt status — and it’s about time, according to Ortel.

Greed

"Harvard has strayed far beyond its mission of 'education' to let its faculty and administrators engage in hybrid pursuits where the Harvard brand name is used to build economic fortunes, including for its trustees," the Wall Street analyst told Sputnik.

Blatant Partisanship

Instead of being impartial, Harvard is disseminating "Democrat Party agendas as being academically preferred, even noble, pursuits," the analyst stressed.

Plagiarist at the Helm?

A telling symbol of the university's decline is the scandal surrounding former Harvard President Claudine Gay, who was exposed as a serial plagiarist by the Washington Free Beacon and the New York Post.
FILE - Harvard University President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Dec. 5, 2023, in Washington. Gay resigned Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school’s conduct policy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2024
Americas
'Terrible Moment': Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Mounting Backlash
2 January 2024, 20:07 GMT

Destruction of US Education

"The destruction of excellence in education likely accelerated in 1979... Back then, America's educational system was rated at the top of the global pile. By 2024, America was down around 40th best in some credible surveys," Ortel said.

Education Scam in the US

Tenured professors do little teaching and focus on for-profit ventures
Bloated administrations are "wildly over-paid"
The "peer-review" process has allowed low-quality studies to flood once-respected academic journals
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Nick Allen / Harvard UniversityAerial view of Eliot House, an undergraduate residential college of Harvard University, taken from the south
Aerial view of Eliot House, an undergraduate residential college of Harvard University, taken from the south - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Aerial view of Eliot House, an undergraduate residential college of Harvard University, taken from the south
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Nick Allen / Harvard University

Financial Armageddon?

If tax perks are removed, Harvard could face:
No tax breaks on donations
No tax-free bonds for improvements
Loss of property tax breaks worth over $450M
Up to $800M/year in endowment taxes

$3.3 Trillion Tax-Exempt Powerhouse

For over a century, US lawmakers have carved out tax breaks for favored groups, helping grow a $3.3 trillion tax-exempt nonprofit sector, Tax Foundation noted in 2024.
Harvard is part of this money-grabbing bonanza, Ortel concluded.
Clinton Charities to Re-File Taxes After Murky Foreign Donations Revealed - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2025
Analysis
Bigger Than USAID Scandal? Clinton Probe to Expose Gates, Soros and Epstein Links
11 February, 12:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала