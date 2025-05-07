https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/harvard-exposed-how-corrupt-elites-destroyed-american-education-1122004575.html

Harvard EXPOSED: How Corrupt Elites Destroyed American Education

Donald Trump’s push to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status is a long overdue move, as greed is undermining education, argued Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.

US President Donald Trump is coming for Harvard’s tax-exempt status — and it’s about time, according to Ortel.Greed Blatant Partisanship Instead of being impartial, Harvard is disseminating "Democrat Party agendas as being academically preferred, even noble, pursuits," the analyst stressed. Plagiarist at the Helm? A telling symbol of the university's decline is the scandal surrounding former Harvard President Claudine Gay, who was exposed as a serial plagiarist by the Washington Free Beacon and the New York Post.Destruction of US Education Education Scam in the USFinancial Armageddon?If tax perks are removed, Harvard could face: $3.3 Trillion Tax-Exempt Powerhouse For over a century, US lawmakers have carved out tax breaks for favored groups, helping grow a $3.3 trillion tax-exempt nonprofit sector, Tax Foundation noted in 2024. Harvard is part of this money-grabbing bonanza, Ortel concluded.

