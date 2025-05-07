Harvard EXPOSED: How Corrupt Elites Destroyed American Education
FILE - New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., on May 13, 2018
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
Donald Trump’s push to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status is a long overdue move, as greed is undermining education, argued Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.
US President Donald Trump is coming for Harvard’s tax-exempt status — and it’s about time, according to Ortel.
Greed
"Harvard has strayed far beyond its mission of 'education' to let its faculty and administrators engage in hybrid pursuits where the Harvard brand name is used to build economic fortunes, including for its trustees," the Wall Street analyst told Sputnik.
Blatant Partisanship
Instead of being impartial, Harvard is disseminating "Democrat Party agendas as being academically preferred, even noble, pursuits," the analyst stressed.
Plagiarist at the Helm?
A telling symbol of the university's decline is the scandal surrounding former Harvard President Claudine Gay, who was exposed as a serial plagiarist by the Washington Free Beacon and the New York Post.
2 January 2024, 20:07 GMT
Destruction of US Education
"The destruction of excellence in education likely accelerated in 1979... Back then, America's educational system was rated at the top of the global pile. By 2024, America was down around 40th best in some credible surveys," Ortel said.
Education Scam in the US
Tenured professors do little teaching and focus on for-profit ventures
Bloated administrations are "wildly over-paid"
The "peer-review" process has allowed low-quality studies to flood once-respected academic journals
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Nick Allen / Harvard UniversityAerial view of Eliot House, an undergraduate residential college of Harvard University, taken from the south
Aerial view of Eliot House, an undergraduate residential college of Harvard University, taken from the south
Financial Armageddon?
If tax perks are removed, Harvard could face:
No tax breaks on donations
No tax-free bonds for improvements
Loss of property tax breaks worth over $450M
Up to $800M/year in endowment taxes
$3.3 Trillion Tax-Exempt Powerhouse
For over a century, US lawmakers have carved out tax breaks for favored groups, helping grow a $3.3 trillion tax-exempt nonprofit sector, Tax Foundation noted in 2024.
Harvard is part of this money-grabbing bonanza, Ortel concluded.