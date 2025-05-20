https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/medvedev-lambasts-icc-as-hagues-shame-1122097722.html

ICC Nothing But 'Hague Abomination' - Medvedev

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called the International Criminal Court (ICC) a “Hague’s Shame”.

2025-05-20T14:22+0000

2025-05-20T14:22+0000

2025-05-20T15:21+0000

“But this ‘Hague Abomination’ persistently ignores the mass atrocities that NATO forces commit wherever their boots step,” Medvedev said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.Dmitry Medvedev said that the example of the International Criminal Court shows how international justice mechanisms should not be built, calling it a complete fiasco. The ICC has turned into a tool of neo-colonial aggression, Medvedev said, adding that the idea that the ICC acts on behalf of the entire global community is false and the court is incapacitated in the long term, so people need to think about the future. Medvedev also called the ICC "the mediocrity of The Hague," adding that the United States is "slapping the trembling cheeks of the Hague crooks" of the ICC with its sanctions.

