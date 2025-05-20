https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/medvedev-lambasts-icc-as-hagues-shame-1122097722.html
ICC Nothing But 'Hague Abomination' - Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called the International Criminal Court (ICC) a “Hague’s Shame”.
“But this ‘Hague Abomination’ persistently ignores the mass atrocities that NATO forces commit wherever their boots step,” Medvedev said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.Dmitry Medvedev said that the example of the International Criminal Court shows how international justice mechanisms should not be built, calling it a complete fiasco. The ICC has turned into a tool of neo-colonial aggression, Medvedev said, adding that the idea that the ICC acts on behalf of the entire global community is false and the court is incapacitated in the long term, so people need to think about the future. Medvedev also called the ICC "the mediocrity of The Hague," adding that the United States is "slapping the trembling cheeks of the Hague crooks" of the ICC with its sanctions.
14:22 GMT 20.05.2025 (Updated: 15:21 GMT 20.05.2025)
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called the International Criminal Court (ICC) a “Hague Abomination”.
“But this ‘Hague Abomination’ persistently ignores the mass atrocities that NATO forces commit wherever their boots step,” Medvedev said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.
Dmitry Medvedev said that the example of the International Criminal Court
shows how international justice mechanisms should not be built, calling it a complete fiasco.
"Against the background of serious criticism, which is increasingly directed at the International Criminal Court, I would like to note one of its undoubted merits. Merit through contradiction. The example of the Hague Court shows in an unusually detailed, specific and meticulous way how international justice mechanisms should never be built. This is simply a complete fiasco," Medvedev said.
The ICC has turned into a tool of neo-colonial aggression, Medvedev said, adding that the idea that the ICC acts on behalf of the entire global community is false and the court is incapacitated in the long term, so people need to think about the future.
Medvedev
also called the ICC "the mediocrity of The Hague," adding that the United States is "slapping the trembling cheeks of the Hague crooks" of the ICC with its sanctions.