Current Situation in Ukraine Requires Peace, Not Ceasefire - Medvedev

In the current situation, peace is needed, and not a truce with Ukraine, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

2025-05-20T14:02+0000

2025-05-20T14:02+0000

2025-05-20T14:41+0000

dmitry medvedev

ukraine

russia

russian security council

us

peace

peace process

peace talks

peace deal

"We are all in a certain situation right now when peace is needed, as President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin constantly talks about, and not a truce," Medvedev said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum. Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine without preconditions, the official added. Guarantees of long-term peace, preferably for centuries, are needed now and can only be contained in legal norms, Dmitry Medvedev said."We need long-term international legal guarantees that would eliminate the root cause of the conflict and prevent its recurrence. And such guarantees can only be contained in the norms of law," Medvedev said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, adding that conflict resolution procedures should be developed to achieve long-term peace.Medvedev has also called the lack of persons authorized to conclude peace treaties in Ukraine a big problem, adding that legal acts that the current Kiev leadership may adopt, new Ukrainian authorities may later recognize as null and void, and then the war will start again.The US administration demonstrates a desire to use political and diplomatic means to resolve conflicts, including the one in Ukraine, Medvedev said.The path of abandoning the international law as a dead end is increasingly being understood in the world, including by the new US administration, Medvedev said, adding that in order to restore relations between Russia and the United States an active transition to formation of legal mechanisms of cooperation is necessary."Speaking of the Ukrainian crisis, which has become the apogee of the destructive NATO course, building a sustainable world does not require any separate deal," Medvedev said.It is necessary to develop procedures for conflict resolution in order to achieve peace for a long time, Medvedev concluded.The involvement of the World Bank and the IMF in financing the armed conflict in Ukraine is unacceptable for Moscow, Medvedev said.The actions of the World Bank and the IMF in the situation with Ukraine is de facto war financing, Medvedev added."We need to create a new generation of monitoring mechanisms for early warning of armed conflicts and learn from modern crises," Medvedev said.

ukraine

russia

2025

