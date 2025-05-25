https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/over-50-of-americans-see-tariffs-negative-impact-on-their-family-budget---poll-1122124608.html

Over 50% of Americans See Tariffs' Negative Impact on Their Family Budget - Poll

More than half of Americans believe that tariffs on imports from other countries imposed by US President Donald Trump have had a negative impact on their financial situation, according to a poll conducted by Bloomberg.

As many as 56% of American adults said that their family budget would be in better shape if Trump's tariffs had not been imposed, the agency said. According to the poll, 69% of Americans expect prices for everyday goods to rise due to the tariffs. In addition, 52% of respondents said that the promised benefits from the tariffs were not worth the economic costs the country had faced. The poll was conducted from May 8 to 10 among 2,100 US adults. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points. On April 2, Trump signed an executive order introducing "reciprocal" duties on imports from other countries. Their basic rate is 10%. On April 9, increased rates were introduced for 57 countries. They were calculated based on the US trade deficit with a specific country: so that there would be a balance instead of a deficit. However, already on April 9, the US leader announced that more than 75 countries had not taken retaliatory measures and requested negotiations, so for 90 days, basic import duties of 10% would be in effect for everyone except China.

