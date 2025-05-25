International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/over-50-of-americans-see-tariffs-negative-impact-on-their-family-budget---poll-1122124608.html
Over 50% of Americans See Tariffs' Negative Impact on Their Family Budget - Poll
Over 50% of Americans See Tariffs' Negative Impact on Their Family Budget - Poll
Sputnik International
More than half of Americans believe that tariffs on imports from other countries imposed by US President Donald Trump have had a negative impact on their financial situation, according to a poll conducted by Bloomberg.
2025-05-25T04:22+0000
2025-05-25T04:23+0000
americas
economic crisis
tariff war
trade war
donald trump
us
americans
china
economic collapse
economic decline
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108839736_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0bcf0d0254a6e921cb70ebc0c873807.jpg
As many as 56% of American adults said that their family budget would be in better shape if Trump's tariffs had not been imposed, the agency said. According to the poll, 69% of Americans expect prices for everyday goods to rise due to the tariffs. In addition, 52% of respondents said that the promised benefits from the tariffs were not worth the economic costs the country had faced. The poll was conducted from May 8 to 10 among 2,100 US adults. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points. On April 2, Trump signed an executive order introducing "reciprocal" duties on imports from other countries. Their basic rate is 10%. On April 9, increased rates were introduced for 57 countries. They were calculated based on the US trade deficit with a specific country: so that there would be a balance instead of a deficit. However, already on April 9, the US leader announced that more than 75 countries had not taken retaliatory measures and requested negotiations, so for 90 days, basic import duties of 10% would be in effect for everyone except China.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/trumps-surprise-china-tariffs-drawdown-driven-by-desire-to-keep-himself-in-the-news-1122024615.html
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108839736_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85c9872219a9c9d80e509c68c6d77941.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
americans, tariffs, us economy, economic decline, us tariffs, trump tariffs, trade war, tariff war, economic uncertainty, american poll, financial situation, economic crisis, economic recession
americans, tariffs, us economy, economic decline, us tariffs, trump tariffs, trade war, tariff war, economic uncertainty, american poll, financial situation, economic crisis, economic recession

Over 50% of Americans See Tariffs' Negative Impact on Their Family Budget - Poll

04:22 GMT 25.05.2025 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 25.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky / A tent and debris sit in McPherson Square in WashingtonA tent and debris sit in McPherson Square in Washington
A tent and debris sit in McPherson Square in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2025
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky / A tent and debris sit in McPherson Square in Washington
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of Americans believe that tariffs on imports from other countries imposed by US President Donald Trump have had a negative impact on their financial situation, according to a poll conducted by Bloomberg.
As many as 56% of American adults said that their family budget would be in better shape if Trump's tariffs had not been imposed, the agency said.
According to the poll, 69% of Americans expect prices for everyday goods to rise due to the tariffs.
In addition, 52% of respondents said that the promised benefits from the tariffs were not worth the economic costs the country had faced.
The poll was conducted from May 8 to 10 among 2,100 US adults. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.
On April 2, Trump signed an executive order introducing "reciprocal" duties on imports from other countries. Their basic rate is 10%. On April 9, increased rates were introduced for 57 countries. They were calculated based on the US trade deficit with a specific country: so that there would be a balance instead of a deficit. However, already on April 9, the US leader announced that more than 75 countries had not taken retaliatory measures and requested negotiations, so for 90 days, basic import duties of 10% would be in effect for everyone except China.
A pin with the silhouette depicting US President Donald Trump is seen displayed at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, eastern China's Zhejiang province, Thursday, April 10, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2025
Analysis
Trump's Surprise China Tariffs Drawdown Driven by Desire to 'Keep Himself in the News'
10 May, 17:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала