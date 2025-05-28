https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/germany-hypocrisy-101-no-guns-for-israel-in-gaza-but-ukraine-gets-free-pass--1122143032.html

Germany Hypocrisy 101: No Guns for Israel in Gaza, But Ukraine Gets Free Pass?

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has warned Israel that Germany won’t be sending any weapons that might be used in Gaza—because, of course, that would be a violation of humanitarian law.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has suddenly discovered a strong moral compass, warning Israel that Germany won’t be sending any weapons that might be used in Gaza—because, of course, that would be a violation of humanitarian law. Wadephul warned that Berlin would soon discuss what steps to take to tackle the “unbearable” situation.This comes hot on the heels of Chancellor Friedrich Merz declaring that Israel's airstrikes in Gaza are no longer “justified.”“The massive military strikes by the Israelis in the Gaza Strip no longer reveal any logic to me. How they serve the goal of confronting terror… In this respect, I view this very, very critically,” Merz said at a leaders summit in Finland.This sharp moral clarity seems to disappear when Germany gives a free pass to Ukraine to fire Western long-range missiles into Russia. On Monday, Friedrich Merz said in an interview that Germany, the United Kingdom, France and the United States had lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine, and Kiev could attack positions on Russian territory with long-range weapons.

