Kremlin on 2nd Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks: Settlement Topic is Very Complex

Kremlin on 2nd Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks: Settlement Topic is Very Complex

The issue of settlement in Ukraine is very complex, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"We have repeatedly said that the issue of settlement is extremely complex and consists of a large number of nuances," Peskov told reporters. During the second round of negotiations, Russia and Ukraine have reached certain agreements, the official said, adding that they are important and will be implemented. "Of course, it would be wrong to expect any immediate solutions or breakthroughs here. But the work is underway," Peskov said. Commenting on the issue of compromises on the part of Russia, he said that this is a topic for negotiations with Ukraine, which cannot be public.Russia Waiting for Reaction to Its Draft MemorandumRussia is awaiting a reaction to its draft memorandum on the Ukrainian settlement."You saw yesterday the published text of the draft memorandum that we handed over to the Ukrainian side. It contains a lot of provisions, and there are multiple variants. Everything is aimed at getting rid of the root causes of this conflict and entering the trajectory of sustainable regulation... We are waiting for a reaction to the memorandum that was submitted," Peskov told reporters.The decision to publish the Russian draft memorandum on Ukraine was made by Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky after the document was discussed with the Ukrainian side, the spokesman added."It was transmitted strictly behind closed doors. And before that, as you know, there were no leaks," Peskov said.Putin, Trump, Zelenskyy Unlikely to Meet in Near FutureRussian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are unlikely to meet in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."It [the trilateral meeting] is unlikely in the near future, because president Putin has repeatedly emphasized his readiness for contacts at the highest level, emphasizing that these contacts should be the result of those agreements that will already be developed at the technical level, at the expert level. Therefore, president Putin supports these contacts, but believes that they should be well prepared," Peskov told reporters.The statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul was awkward and unfortunate, Peskov said.On Monday, Zelensky criticized Russia's proposal for a two-three day ceasefire at some areas of the front line for the commanders to claim the bodies of their soldiers. The Ukrainian president referred to the Russian side as "idiots," adding that "a ceasefire is meant so that there are no dead.""This is an awkward statement, an unfortunate statement, obviously, let me just say taht it does not correspond to the negotiating spirit. This can be said without a doubt," Peskov said, commenting on the statements of the Ukrainian leader after the conclusion of the second round of negotiations.

