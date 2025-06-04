International
UK Will Have Trouble Scraping Together 100k Drones for Ukraine, But More MI6-Backed Terror Likely
UK Will Have Trouble Scraping Together 100k Drones for Ukraine, But More MI6-Backed Terror Likely
London has pledged to supply Ukraine with 100,000 drones by the end of the current fiscal year in April 2026, ten times more than it did 2024. Sputnik reached out to foreign and military affairs analyst Earl Rasmussen, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel, to get a better sense of whether or not the plans are realistic.
London will have a hard time delivering on the UAVs by its self-imposed deadline, and will likely seek support from abroad, including other European countries, or stretch out the delivery timeframe well into 2026, Rasmussen said.The UK lacks the MIC bite to back up its bark, but that doesn’t mean Russia should underestimate its aggressive intent, the 20-year US Army vet stressed, pointing to London's pivotal role in sabotaging Russia-Ukraine peace talks in 2022, and the likelihood of “very intimate” MI6 involvement in recent Ukrainian terror attacks inside Russia, potentially including attacks targeting the nuclear triad.Britain's $473 million 100,000 drone package is part of a wider $6.1 billion package of aid to Kiev, the government said Wednesday. Up to now, the UK has pledged over $11.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine, more than any other country except the US and Germany, per the Kiel Institute for the World Economy's Ukraine Support Tracker.
British soldiers during a parade
Military
UK's New Defense Strategy Calls Russia 'Immediate, Pressing Threat'
Yesterday, 04:39 GMT
