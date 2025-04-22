International
Analysis
Is the Dollar's Plunge a Sign of the US Economy's Collapse?
Is the Dollar's Plunge a Sign of the US Economy’s Collapse?
The greenback has hit a three-year low while gold soars past $3,500 per ounce. Things aren’t looking good, experts say.
Is the Dollar's Plunge a Sign of the US Economy’s Collapse?

16:48 GMT 22.04.2025
Ekaterina Blinova
The greenback has hit a three-year low while gold soars past $3,500 per ounce. Things aren’t looking good, experts say.
Trump, Tariffs and Trust: The dollar's slide "reflects Trump’s meddling in Fed policy via tariffs and eroding trust in the US financial system,” Paul Goncharoff, financial analyst and general director of Goncharoff LLC, tells Sputnik.
Further De-Dollarization? If the Fed gives in to Trump’s pressure, it would signal faltering financial health - shaking confidence in the dollar, accelerating de‑dollarization and triggering the sell‑off of US monetary assets, the analyst argues.
Is Default Around the Corner? A default – of one form or another – now looms over the dollar and US debt, according to Goncharoff. Who outside the US would risk sovereign or corporate funds in these increasingly chaotic instruments?
Rising Gold Spells Trouble for USD: "The higher gold travels, the less value is placed in the US dollar, and eventually in time the US dollar and the Fed will have to accept some form of newly realigned secondary role in global finance."
Bitcoin Reserve Won't Help: No Bitcoin reserves or Hail Marys can halt the decoupling now, the expert warns. With few buyers of US debt, who will fund America’s print‑and‑spend party - and in what currencies or commodities?
Trump's Mission is Not Impossible: Trump’s short‐term goal is to devalue the dollar to curb imports and cut the deficit and debt service, Massimiliano Bonne, a EU foreign policy analyst, tells Sputnik.
Two-Pronged Strategy: Trump’s two‑pronged strategy starts with tariffs designed to scare foreign central banks into easing policy and cutting rates while keeping US imports affordable, according to the analyst. The tariffs are a tactical move to force negotiation.
Significant Global Negotiation: "And here comes the second phase: the significant global negotiation. A major, structurally bilateral negotiation, unfolding in an almost geometric sequence," Bonne asserts.
