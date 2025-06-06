International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/on-its-240th-anniversary-us-dollar-is-weakened-and-challenged-1122202051.html
On Its 240th Anniversary, US Dollar is Weakened and Challenged
On Its 240th Anniversary, US Dollar is Weakened and Challenged
Sputnik International
June 6 marks 240 years since the Continental Congress officially adopted the US dollar as the unit of money for the country. But how does the greenback feel today?
2025-06-06T15:23+0000
2025-06-06T15:23+0000
analysis
business
us
donald trump
hong kong
russia
china
morgan stanley
btc
bitcoin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116078135_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_75cf253e3161861f09f2c2ff7b39ffe1.jpg
US Dollar Weakening "The US dollar is weaker in 2025, losing value against gold, reflecting inflation and money printing," Angelo Giuliano, a Hong Kong-based financial analyst, tells Sputnik. The dollar has slid about 9% since January, with a 4.5% drop in April alone. De-dollarization BRICS+ and Global South countries are ditching the dollar in trade, citing weaponization, Giuliano says. Erosion of Trust Tariffs and market declines in 2025 are weakening its safe-haven status. In 1995, US dominance ensured confidence. Now, allies diversify assets, fearing instability. The above factors are making the dollar far less trusted, per Giuliano. US Dollar's Major Challenges Does US Dollar Have a Rival? No standalone rival currency has matched the dollar’s liquidity so far, Giuliano says. However, the BRICS bloc is expanding trade in local currencies. 95% of Russia–China trade is now conducted in rubles/yuan. The trend is gaining momentum. USD Set to Fall Lower What Does It Mean for the US Economy? A weakening dollar could boost US exporters and manufacturers by making their goods more competitive abroad. But it also risks hitting economic growth and fueling inflation, as imports become pricier for American consumers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/brics-bank-expands-as-de-dollarization-heats-up-1122108202.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/whats-the-us-deep-state-and-how-could-de-dollarization-weaken-it-1121222070.html
hong kong
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116078135_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_80f9972eac906b683ed3482443391e4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us dollar, dollar is weakening, de-dollarization, russia, brics, donald trump, trump's taruff war, us economy, bitcoin, dollar is set to fall further, wall street
us dollar, dollar is weakening, de-dollarization, russia, brics, donald trump, trump's taruff war, us economy, bitcoin, dollar is set to fall further, wall street

On Its 240th Anniversary, US Dollar is Weakened and Challenged

15:23 GMT 06.06.2025
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinA sheet of $1 bills.
A sheet of $1 bills. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2025
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
June 6 marks 240 years since the Continental Congress officially adopted the US dollar as the unit of money for the country. But how does the greenback feel today?

US Dollar Weakening

"The US dollar is weaker in 2025, losing value against gold, reflecting inflation and money printing," Angelo Giuliano, a Hong Kong-based financial analyst, tells Sputnik.
The dollar has slid about 9% since January, with a 4.5% drop in April alone.

De-dollarization

BRICS+ and Global South countries are ditching the dollar in trade, citing weaponization, Giuliano says.
"Future de-dollarization trends could worsen its position, as a multipolar system is emerging, challenging the dollar’s dominance despite trade truce boosts."

Erosion of Trust

Tariffs and market declines in 2025 are weakening its safe-haven status. In 1995, US dominance ensured confidence. Now, allies diversify assets, fearing instability. The above factors are making the dollar far less trusted, per Giuliano.

US Dollar's Major Challenges

Trump’s tariffs push yuan/gold alternatives.
Global trade shifts to rival currencies, reducing dollar primacy in reserves.
Cryptocurrencies like BTC gain popularity.
Weaker manufacturing hurts perceptions.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center front, during the opening session of the First Sherpa Meeting in preparation for the July BRICS meeting in Brazil, at Itamaraty Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2025
Economy
BRICS Bank Expands as De-Dollarization Heats Up
22 May, 08:22 GMT

Does US Dollar Have a Rival?

No standalone rival currency has matched the dollar’s liquidity so far, Giuliano says.
However, the BRICS bloc is expanding trade in local currencies. 95% of Russia–China trade is now conducted in rubles/yuan. The trend is gaining momentum.

USD Set to Fall Lower

Wall Street warns the dollar will nose-dive further.
Morgan Stanley predicts the dollar will drop to pandemic-era lows by mid-2026.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. also maintains a negative outlook on the greenback.
The euro and the yen are among the biggest winners.

What Does It Mean for the US Economy?

A weakening dollar could boost US exporters and manufacturers by making their goods more competitive abroad.
But it also risks hitting economic growth and fueling inflation, as imports become pricier for American consumers.
Dollar pyramid - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2024
World
What's the US Deep State and How Could De-Dollarization Weaken It?
20 December 2024, 14:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала