China's First Invasive Brain-Computer Interface Clinical Trial Launched, Achieving Positive Results

China's First Invasive Brain-Computer Interface Clinical Trial Launched, Achieving Positive Results

"Now I can control the computer with my thoughts. It feels like I can move at will," said the tetraplegic patient involved in China's first-in-human clinical trial of an invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) device.

The Global Times learned from the Shanghai-based Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology (CEBSIT) at the Chinese Academy of Sciences on Sunday that the center, in collaboration with the Fudan University's Huashan Hospital, has launched the country's first ever clinical trial of high-throughput wireless invasive BCI on March 5, 2025 and through minimally invasive surgery, they successfully implanted China's first wireless invasive BCI system in a patient with tetraplegia on March 25. According to a statement from the center, after just two to three weeks of post-operative training, the patient was able to control electronic devices with his mind, skillfully operating racing games, chess and other programs.Such achievement marks China the second country globally, after the US (Neuralink), to enter the clinical trial phase for invasive BCI technology, according to the CEBSIT.The patient involved in the trial lost all his four limbs in a high-voltage electrical accident 13 years ago, per the center. Since the device was implanted in March 2025, it has operated stably in his brain, with no infection or electrode failure reported to date, according to the research team.BCI technology establishes a direct communication and control connection between the brain and the external world. It is not only a window to understanding the brain's information processing mechanisms but also a promising path for treating diseases and exploring the next generation of human-computer interaction modes, Shi Yongyong, a deputy director of the CEBSIT, told the Global Times.Such BCI system, according to the CEBSIT, is expected to gain regulatory approval and enter the market by 2028. It is anticipated to significantly improve the quality of life for millions of patients with complete spinal cord injuries, bilateral upper limb amputations and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis by providing motor function replacement technology.According to the state broadcaster CCTV, China's National Healthcare Security Administration on March 12 released the Guidelines for Establishing Pricing Items for Neurological Medical Services, which specifically designated separate pricing items for BCI technologies, including "Invasive BCI Implantation Fee" and "Invasive BCI Removal Fee." Once local authorities align with and implement these guidelines, BCI medical service fees will have a standardized basis. This means that, as soon as the BCI technology matures, the pathway for service fee charges in clinical applications is already in place. Compared with the neural electrodes used in the invasive BCI system developed by Neuralink, the only company currently in clinical trials founded by Elon Musk, the Shanghai-based CEBSIT holds a leading position in neural interface technology. Developed and produced by the center's research team led by Zhao Zhengtuo, the neural electrodes of the Chinese team are the smallest in size and most flexible one in the world, with a cross-sectional area only 1/5 to 1/7 that of Neuralink's electrodes and flexibility over 100 times greater. Such strength allows brain cells to barely "perceive" the presence of a foreign object, significantly reducing damage to brain tissue, per the center. These ultra-flexible neural electrodes boast high-density, wide-ranging, high-throughput and long-term stable in-vivo neural signal acquisition capabilities. The implant, with a diameter of 26 millimeters and thickness less than 6 millimeters, is the world's smallest brain-controlled implant, roughly the size of a coin.The research team has validated long-term implantation and stable recording rodents, non-human primates, and human brains, providing a groundbreaking solution to the critical bottlenecks of poor tissue compatibility and narrow channel bandwidth in the front-end electrodes of implantable brain-computer interfaces.Next, the research team plans to attempt to let the patient involved in the trial use a robotic arm, enabling him to perform physical actions such as grasping and holding a cup in daily life. In the future, the project will also explore controlling complex physical peripherals, such as robotic dogs, embodied intelligent robots, and other intelligent agent devices, to further expand the patient's physical capabilities, according to the center.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

