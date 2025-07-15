https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/chinas-foreign-trade-rises-29-in-h1-despite-tariff-headwinds-1122443923.html

China's Foreign Trade Rises 2.9% in H1 Despite Tariff Headwinds

China's Foreign Trade Rises 2.9% in H1 Despite Tariff Headwinds

Despite the negative impacts of US tariffs and its disruption to global trade, China's imports and exports of goods rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2025 to reach $3.04 trillion, driven by the country's strenuous efforts to optimize its foreign trade structure and stabilize economic growth.

Despite the negative impacts of US tariffs and its disruption to global trade, China's imports and exports of goods rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2025 to reach $3.04 trillion, driven by the country's strenuous efforts to optimize its foreign trade structure and stabilize economic growth.Foreign trade growth in the second quarter rose significantly by 4.5 percent year-on-year, 3.2 percentage points higher than the figure seen in the first quarter, marking the ninth quarter in which foreign trade has exceeded 10 trillion yuan, according to an official with China's General Administration of Customs (GAC). The growth rate in the first six months marked an increase of 0.4 percentage points from the rate recorded during the first five months of 2025. The total value of imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms stood at 21.79 trillion yuan ($3.04 trillion) in the January-June period, the data released by the General Administration of Customs (GAC) showed on Monday.During the first six months of 2025, China's exports rose 7.2 percent year-on-year to reach 13 trillion yuan, setting up a new record, while imports fell 2.7 percent to reach 8.79 trillion yuan, the data showed.Resilience despite tariff headwinds"In the face of unilateralism and protectionism, China has continued to expand its 'circle of friends', strengthened economic and trade cooperation with partner countries, and vigorously boosted the confidence of the corporate sector, and jointly responded to the drastic changes in the external environment," Wang said.It also shows that the impact of short-term factors such as US tariffs is gradually fading, and with the dual support of effective policy responses and China's own industrial advantages, foreign trade has shown a positive trend of gradual recovery, Cong said.Currently, some countries are imposing excessive tariffs, violating international trade rules, which poses severe challenges to global economic development. Despite external uncertainties, a diversified and stable market, innovative and high-quality products, and adaptive foreign trade entities give China the confidence and ability to cope with various challenges, GAC's Wang said.Wang said that affected by the so-called reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US, China-US trade shifted from year-on-year growth in the first quarter to a decline in the second quarter, with a significant drop of 20.8 percent. In the first half of the year, China's total trade with the US reached 2.08 trillion yuan, a year-on-year decline of 9.3 percent, customs data showed on Monday.However, Wang said Chinese and US teams are working intensively to implement the outcomes from the framework reached during the economic and trade talks in London, and stressed that positive progress in the Geneva and London economic and trade talks has led to a recovery in China-US trade.In response to questions regarding China-US trade relations and future prospects, Wang emphasized that the essence of China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, and said that "we wish to reiterate that the Geneva Consensus and London framework were hard-won. Coercion and intimidation are dead ends—dialogue and cooperation represent the only viable path forward." The decline in trade with the US was a contrast to the overall growth between China and its other trading partners. In the first half of this year, China's foreign trade with over 190 countries and regions gained positive growth, trade with 61 trading partners exceeded 50 billion yuan, which is five more than the same period last year, according to Wang. Trade with Africa grew by 14.4 percent year-on-year while trade with Central Asian countries shot up by 13.8 percent. Over the same period, China's trade with the EU, South Korea, and Japan all witnessed positive growth.Trade with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries rose 4.7 percent to reach 11.29 trillion yuan, with its proportion of China's total foreign trade rising by 0.9 percentage points to 51.8 percent.The foreign trade performance of the world's second-largest economy is being closely watched by foreign media. Singapore-based The Straits Times declared that "China emerges from trade chaos with record exports and surplus," while US media group CNBC reported that China's exports "were buoyed by robust shipments to non-US markets and as a temporary reprieve from US tariffs helped slow the decline in goods sent to America."High-quality growth, benefiting the worldMeanwhile, as a large consumer market with over 1.4 billion people, China boasts a huge scale, immense potential and an upgrading demand structure, which continuously drive import growth.According to GAC's Wang, with continuous supportive policies, including the implementation of major national strategies and enhancing of security capacity in key areas, and large-scale equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-in programs, China's imports turned to positive growth during the second quarter.China's import growth of petrochemical, textile and other machinery and equipment reached double digits during the first half, while imports of vital raw materials such as crude oil and metal ore increased in volume, GAC's Wang said.The expanded import categories, ongoing infrastructure projects in partner countries of the Belt and Road Initiative and constantly improving infrastructure with neighboring countries, such as the improvement in air links, cargo freight trains and customs clearance facilitation, have all contributed to foreign trade growth, according to Lü Daliang, spokesperson and director of the Department of Statistics and Analysis of the GAC.After China implemented zero-tariff treatment for products from the world's least developing countries, imports saw double-digit growth with these countries. Next, China will implement zero tariffs for 53 African countries that have diplomatic ties with China and promote common development with partner countries through its vast domestic market, Lü said.Sun Chuanwang, a professor at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Monday that these examples have shown China - as a responsible major country - attaches great importance to honoring its commitment to sharing its development opportunities with the rest of the world.According to a blog post at the World Bank dated July 7, World Bank economists "expect global trade growth to slow markedly this year, largely because of the cumulative effects of higher tariffs and elevated policy uncertainty, with annual trade growth forecast to decelerate from 3.4 percent in 2024 to around 1.8 percent in 2025."Looking ahead to the second half of the year, China's export sector is expected to maintain growth driven by broader opening-up policies, improved enterprise competitiveness, and expanded market diversification. Imports will benefit from domestic demand expansion policies, especially measures to boost consumption, Cong said.Sun said in the second half, uncertainties are expected to remain for China's foreign trade, and government and market entities still need to strive for progress in opening up new markets, transforming their growth models, and properly handling risks. "Relevant parties should tap trade shows, free trade agreements, BRI and other multilateral cooperation mechanisms for new growth impetus, while companies need to continue to nurture new growth drivers in green and digital trade and beef up their brands."This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

