China To Open 10 AI-focused Luban Workshops In SCO Nations

China pledged to establish 10 Luban Workshops -- a vocational education program- in SCO member countries and provide 10,000 human resources training opportunities, at the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in North China's Tianjian, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.

A Chinese expert said that such proposal reflects China's commitment to continuously deepen people-to-people exchanges and strengthen cooperation in scientific and technological innovation, and to share the dividends of progress in a wide range of fields, including AI, green energy, and the digital economy.A People's Daily report indicated that so far, China has launched 10 Luban Workshops in SCO countries, focusing on training in digital technologies such as AI, big data, blockchain, cloud computing, and 5G, thereby nurturing a significant pool of digital technology professionals.AI and other frontier technologies have become a priority area of cooperation among SCO countries, said Chinese experts. Beyond education, China has provided systematic solutions that help SCO countries leverage their strengths to achieve technological and industrial upgrading, contributing to bridging the digital divide.The SCO provides a platform for member states to enhance their economic cooperation and technological exchanges, said an expert, adding that China, being a global leader in AI research and development (R&D), has been actively sharing its advancements and technologies with SCO countries. This includes partnerships in AI R&D, talent cultivation, joint ventures, and technology transfer agreements.China's rapid development in AI is increasingly capturing the interest of other member countries of the SCO. This development underscores the SCO's ongoing dedication to expanding practical cooperation in the field of AI, Hu Qimu, a deputy secretary-general of the Forum 50 for Digital-Real Economies Integration, told the Global Times on Monday. Hu noted that AI has become a focal point for collaboration due to its transformative potential across various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and transportation.In recent years, China and other SCO countries are continuously deepening exchanges and cooperation in AI, with a number of enterprises and projects actively participating and achieving notable results.Zhongke Ruiyan (Tianjin) Technology Co is among the Chinese companies expanding into Uzbekistan, an SCO member. In April, the company launched a trial operation of a customized national digital skills training and certification platform, which aims to significantly enhance the professional skills and expertise of personnel in Uzbekistan across various domains, including digital skills, information technology, and big data, Xinhua reported. Integrating multiple functions such as AI algorithms, big data analysis, deep learning and language processing, the platform has covered more than 300 course contents in the field of computer technology and AI, said Yuan Qingxia, deputy general manager of the company, Xinhua reported.From smart scenarios to infrastructure co-construction, and from youth exchanges to talent cultivation, China and other SCO member states are showing vitality in the field of AI. The trend also reflects a broader global shift toward digitalization and the importance of AI technology in creating job opportunities and driving economic development, Hu said.As some Western countries grapple with the challenges posed by technology monopolies and the digital divide, a "digital bridge" is being established between China and the member countries of the SCO, an expert said, noting that China's digital economy presents vast opportunities for collaboration with other SCO nations. By expanding its digital technology offerings internationally, China aims to share its advanced technical standards, develop talent, and enhance professional skills, thereby accelerating the digital transformation. The SCO is expected to play an important role, for example, by developing cooperation mechanisms in areas such as information security, AI, and internet governance to address technological and digital challenges, the People's Daily reported.During an interview with the Global Times last week at the 7th China-Arab States Expo held in Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Alnajem said that China's remarkable progress in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, 5G, and robotics demonstrates the strong potential of the digital economy to drive sustainable development. Kuwait is forging ahead with a clear vision to transcend its single-resource economy and embrace diversified, sustainable growth. Chinese firms are key partners in Kuwait's push to build smart cities, modern ports, 5G networks and renewable-energy infrastructure.Chinese companies are exploring how AI can be utilized to optimize supply chains, enhance manufacturing processes, and improve service delivery in sectors such as healthcare and education, Wang Peng, associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.As SCO countries seek to modernize their economies and improve their technological capabilities, collaboration in AI is likely to deepen, leading to increased trade and investment opportunities, Wang noted.The SCO's focus on economic and trade ties, particularly through the lens of AI and technology, presents significant opportunities for member states to enhance their economic resilience and competitiveness. By fostering collaboration and innovation, the SCO can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of trade and economic development in the region, Wang said.This article was originally published by the Global Times.

