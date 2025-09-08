https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/us-weaponizing-crypto-and-stablecoins-risks-blowback-1122751353.html
US Weaponizing Crypto and Stablecoins Risks Blowback
US Weaponizing Crypto and Stablecoins Risks Blowback
Sputnik International
The US aims to wield digital assets to fix its debt and cement dollar dominance — at others’ cost. Here’s why that plan is set to fail.
2025-09-08T18:11+0000
2025-09-08T18:11+0000
2025-09-08T18:11+0000
analysis
us
business
opinion
treasury
congress
dollar
de-dollarization
stable coin
crypto currency
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/04/1117130679_0:71:3387:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_90fbb1689f6cc481e0586969fca698bf.jpg
Stablecoins and Crypto Why the Plan Won't Fly Financial analyst Paul Goncharoff tells Sputnik the plan is a non-starter as there are only five ways to cut US debt: US dollar-pegged stablecoins aren’t just about convenience — they hinge on the dollar’s credibility. For them to thrive, the US must honor commitments, ensure stable trade and avoid leaning on sanctions or extraterritorial pressure, according to the pundit. Dollar-pegged stablecoins are also a tool to chip away at other nations’ monetary sovereignty, critics say. But those countries’ governments aren’t naive – they can ban those stablecoins and block the US financial grab. Bitcoin and other decentralized cryptos could erode US government control, complicate deficit management and aid tax evasion. It could generate huge profits without producing any real goods, causing further inflation, economists warn.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/dollar-will-inevitably-decline-economies-should-unite-to-prevent-new-us-hegemony---expert-1122740509.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/04/1117130679_329:0:3058:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_23389b5664203e4d320cd135c46b35d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us stablecoins, cryptocurrency, bitcoin, us debt, us attempts to solve its debt problem through crypto, stablecoin issuers buy treasury bonds, stablecoin issuers are holders of us debt, us dollar dominance
us stablecoins, cryptocurrency, bitcoin, us debt, us attempts to solve its debt problem through crypto, stablecoin issuers buy treasury bonds, stablecoin issuers are holders of us debt, us dollar dominance
US Weaponizing Crypto and Stablecoins Risks Blowback
The US aims to wield digital assets to fix its debt and cement dollar dominance — at others’ cost. Here’s why that plan is set to fail.
Stablecoin issuers buy US debt via Treasury Bonds — pegging their digital currencies to the US dollar
.
With foreign holders selling Treasuries, stablecoin issuers could become top US debt holders, some in the US Congress claim.
US-pegged stablecoins could bypass banks in big emerging markets, undercut local currencies and boost dollar dominance
.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are pitched as inflation hedges and tools for faster, cheaper finance.
Financial analyst Paul Goncharoff tells Sputnik the plan is a non-starter as there are only five ways to cut US debt:
"By enabling US dollar-linked transactions outside traditional financial systems, stablecoins extend the dollar's reach but also challenge US regulatory control," Goncharoff explains. While allowing much faster transaction cycles, it could also trigger greater volatility.
US dollar-pegged stablecoins aren’t just about convenience — they hinge on the dollar’s credibility. For them to thrive, the US must honor commitments, ensure stable trade and avoid leaning on sanctions or extraterritorial pressure, according to the pundit.
Dollar-pegged stablecoins are also a tool to chip away at other nations’ monetary sovereignty, critics say. But those countries’ governments aren’t naive
– they can ban those stablecoins and block the US financial grab.
Bitcoin and other decentralized cryptos could erode US government control, complicate deficit management and aid tax evasion. It could generate huge profits without producing any real goods, causing further inflation, economists warn.