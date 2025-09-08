https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/us-weaponizing-crypto-and-stablecoins-risks-blowback-1122751353.html

US Weaponizing Crypto and Stablecoins Risks Blowback

US Weaponizing Crypto and Stablecoins Risks Blowback

The US aims to wield digital assets to fix its debt and cement dollar dominance — at others’ cost. Here’s why that plan is set to fail.

Stablecoins and Crypto Why the Plan Won't Fly Financial analyst Paul Goncharoff tells Sputnik the plan is a non-starter as there are only five ways to cut US debt: US dollar-pegged stablecoins aren’t just about convenience — they hinge on the dollar’s credibility. For them to thrive, the US must honor commitments, ensure stable trade and avoid leaning on sanctions or extraterritorial pressure, according to the pundit. Dollar-pegged stablecoins are also a tool to chip away at other nations’ monetary sovereignty, critics say. But those countries’ governments aren’t naive – they can ban those stablecoins and block the US financial grab. Bitcoin and other decentralized cryptos could erode US government control, complicate deficit management and aid tax evasion. It could generate huge profits without producing any real goods, causing further inflation, economists warn.

