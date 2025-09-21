https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/pepe-escobar-the-choice-is-stark-global-governance-or-barbarism-1122828965.html

Pepe Escobar: The Choice is Stark - Global Governance or Barbarism

There is something ineffably eternal about the “drum beating and bell chiming from sundown to daybreak” when it comes to the Bell Tower and the Drum Tower standing in the north end of ancient Beijing.

There can hardly be equal structures around the world when it comes to architecture as music. They are like two powerful, solemn notes being played over and over again for centuries – the sounds and echoes reverberating across the mega-metropolis.Both towers are part of the so-called Beijing Central Axis – and serious scholars make no bones about their essential role in reflecting people’s existence in History. In China after all, architecture is regarded as frozen music.Liang Sicheng, the father of modern Chinese architecture, regarded the Beijing Central Axis as the world’s greatest urban symphony - sorry Place de la Concorde or Piazza San Marco – with the Drum Tower and the Bell Tower as the grand finale.The same might apply to the Drum/Bell couple in Xian, former Chang’an, the imperial capital, which today is the privileged stage for scores of young Tang Barbies from all parts of China posing night after night.In Beijing of course it’s way more solemn. The Bell/Drum couple is regarded as the guardian buildings of the Forbidden City – announcing time after time the proper regulation of people’s lives.But it’s a stele built during the Qing dynasty, with an inscription written by Emperor Qianlong, that provides us with an intriguing parallel with our current geopolitical volatility.It reads: “The resonant sound of the Bell heralds good governance. The magnificent buildings of the Bell and Drum Towers symbolize the loftiness of imperial power. The bell chimes and drum beats tell time to regulate people’s lives. These solid towers stand forever to carry forward benevolent governance.”A Paradigm Shift From Hegemonic LogicCut to the concept of Global Governance, proposed for the first time by President Xi Jinping during the SCO annual summit in Tianjin in early September. Xi had already been fine-tuning the concept, step by step, for years, as revealed by his latest book published in English in late 2023, Chinese Modernization, a compilation of reports, speeches, remarks, notes and directives.Global Governance propels the Global South, especially Asia, Africa and Latin America, to center stage. So far they have been woefully under-represented in the current system of international relations, or “rules-based international order”, now degraded to no-rules international disorder.Global Governance’s main points concern the necessary primacy of international law; true multilateralism; no double standards, and equal participation of all nations, based on sovereignty.The approach can be summed up by a proverb which Chinese scholars are quite fond of: “Peaches and plums don’t speak, but they are so attractive that a path is formed below the trees.”Which brings us to what a self-confident China – in full display at the SCO in Tianjin and the Victory Day parade in Beijing – is trying to present to the Global South: a paradigm shift from hegemonic logic. That’s as ambitious as it gets.China is using a series of interlocked mechanisms, such as the New Silk Roads/BRI, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the BRICS bank, the NDB, to actively advance the shift, side by side with Chinese leadership in both BRICS and SCO.Essentially, Global Governance should be regarded as the philosophical compass for a new system. And BRICS/SCO – which, long-term, will eventually merge – are the practical means to navigate the storm.It’s no wonder that this process now accelerating at breathtaking speed is driving the Western ruling classes – especially in the US – literally insane.These ruling classes – the ones who really run the show, not their pathetic messengers in the political swamp – see China with a mix of irrational fear, deep hatred and stratospheric incredulity, coupled with their own astonishing, catatonic incapacity to have a project for the future, apart from Orwellian Big Tech, Total Control, techno-feudalism concoctions.None of the above though rattles Chinese nerves. This is something easily observed on the road from Beijing to Xian all the way to the Gansu corridor across the Ancient Silk Roads heading West, towards Xinjiang.The Chinese Numbers GameLet’s check some evidence on the Chinese Modernization front, updating Xi’s book. Starting with semiconductor production. In 1990, the US was responsible for 37% of global output, and China for literally zero. In 2025, China leads with 24%, followed by Taiwan with 18%, and the US with only 11%.China is now banning its own tech companies to buy Nvidia chips – which as blowback goes it’s really in a class by itself: first Washington banned selected chip exports to hobble China’s tech development; only 3 years later China bans American imports because now they are able to produce their own high-tech chips.Trade between China and ASEAN – its southern neighbors – is now at roughly $421 billion a year, and rising. ASEAN represents 17% of China’s trade, leading the pack ahead of the EU with 13% and the US way behind at only 9%. That explodes the myth that China cannot progress without access to the American market.Every year, China generates more electricity demand than the entire (italics mine) German annual consumption.At the recent Commerce and Investment Fair in Fujian, all China-BRICS trade indicators were revealed to be up and up, from volume of trade to their structure, innovation and potential.At the SCO in Tianjin, it became clear that one of the key roles of the proposed SCO Development Bank will be to coordinate a new depositary system away from Euroclear. The Global South simply cannot rely on a clearing system de facto controlled by the Empire of Chaos and Atlanticist elites. The Russian funds “frozen” –actually stolen – by the West because of the conflict in Ukraine were mostly on Euroclear.Prime Minister Mishustin has recently announced that Russia will build the largest ever high-speed rail network in Europe: over 4.500 km-long, with trains running at 400 km/ hour (as in Chinese technology in action), spanning Moscow to St. Petersburg (construction starts now), Minsk, Yekaterinburg, Rostov, Krasnodar, Sochi, Nizhny-Novgorod and Kazan.Call it a massive job-creation effort post-Ukraine conflict in conjunction with profiting from Chinese high-speed rail uncontested primacy.In more ways than one, what President Putin proposed already in the late 2000s as a common market from Lisbon to Vladivostok is actually being shaped from St. Petersburg to Jakarta – with a clear Eurasia/Russia-China/ASEAN drive.Beijing is not losing any sleep with Trump 2.0’s new “strategy” of forcing NATO to slap tariffs from 50% to 100% on China for buying Russian oil. The China-Russia energy partnership is as iron-clad as their overall strategic partnership.The losers once again will be the EUrotrash chihuahuas, even as the Euro psyop gleefully progresses in uber-Orwellian territory: the new call to arms is that all Europeans must be ready for war. And the war is coming next year (NATO actually wants it by 2028 max).Back to China-US, it’s inevitable to refer once again to the interminable trade soap opera. There was massive American spin on a deal on TikTok. No deal: what they agreed upon in Madrid was a framework consensus on investigating issues around TikTok. TikTok, in a nutshell, is a Zionist-fabricated issue, because the Israeli lobby in the US simply cannot allow younger generations to be properly horrified by the genocide in Gaza.And that finally brings us to the arguably definitive choice being posed to the absolute majority of the planet by now. Barbarism begins at home and is now returning home: Western “civilization”. So the choice is stark: Global Governance or Barbarism.

