Putin-Zelensky Meeting Without Preparation PR Campaign Doomed to Failure

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky without preparation would be a PR stunt, doomed to fail, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry... 24.09.2025, Sputnik International

"Putin said he is ready for a meeting. However, Putin clarified that there is a sense in meeting only after both sides have done their 'homework' and preparation has been made at the expert level. Meeting without preparation is, rather, a PR stunt, which is likely to fail," Peskov said.Vladimir Putin has repeatedly pointed out the need to resolve the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Putin has repeatedly offered to peacefully resolve the root causes of the conflict, but Europe and the United States have responded with a harsh refusal, the official added.Kiev still has not responded to the proposal regarding working groups, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."The Ukrainian side hasn't responded to this at all; it's all hanging in the air. Working groups were not created. Moreover, no response has been received, and Kiev hasn't expressed any willingness to do so," Peskov said.There is no progress on the matter of working groups, the spokesman added.Russia is moving forward in the special military operation zone carefully to minimize losses, Dmitry Peskov said.It is better to spread actions of Russian troops over time than to rush and increase number of losses, the official said.The dynamics at the front is obvious, the official said, adding that the Russian armed forces are steadily moving forward along the entire frontline and Russia's actions are well thought out."The dynamics [at the front] ... shows that for those who do not want to negotiate now, the positions will be much worse tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Peskov said.Russia is successfully redirecting the flow of its energy resources to other markets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Many European countries have decided to purchase US LNG at high prices, which has put a burden on their taxpayers, the official added.Russia is an integral part of European security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday."That is, you cannot address European security at the expense of Russia's security. Moreover, no matter what anyone says, even now Russia is an integral part of European security. Therefore, any talk of security without Russia or at Russia's expense is, at the very least, unfounded. In fact, it is dangerous and unacceptable for us," Peskov said.Russia is represented at the UN General Assembly in New York by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is planning contacts on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.The world has entered a stage of an "absolutely unpredictable" economic situation, Peskov said.Recent US decisions on tariffs will affect the global economy for years to come, Peskov said."The World Trade Organisation does not work — we can say this definitely, unequivocally and undiplomatically. The WTO has stopped working," he said.Russia maintains sustainability and macroeconomic stability, Dmitry Peskov said.Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the words of US President Donald Trump, who called Russia is a "paper tiger," said that Russia is rather not a tiger, but a bear, and there are no "paper bears."A telephone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is not on the immediate agenda of contacts, but Moscow will have the opportunity to convey its stances to Washington, Peskov said."No, there are no such plans [Putin-Trump phone call] as of yet, but it can be arranged at any time," Peskov said.He said the Kremlin took notice of Trump's recent statements on Ukraine at the UN General Assembly and "cannot agree with everything.""We will have the opportunity to convey our assessments of latest events to the US," Peskov said.

