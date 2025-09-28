Lavrov’s UNGA Address Echoes Global South Demands for Equality and Reform – Experts
Experts spoke to Sputnik to give their thoughts on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, where he touched upon a whole array of pressing issues, including the reform of the UN, Russian-US relations, the Ukraine conflict, and the Iran sanctions.
Lavrov’s speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) is an “important milestone in what the world is going through now,” Argentine political scientist Marcelo Montes underscored.
“Why do the so-called democratic United States and Europe, which consider themselves civilized, forget all their crimes, genocides, and other atrocities, both committed within and beyond their own continents?” Montes stressed.
He wondered why the Western countries assume the right to believe the world must conform to their vision, instead of showing more respect for other cultures. “I think this is precisely their main mistake. And, unfortunately, it always ends badly,” the pundit pointed out.
“Almost 30 years have passed since the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, during which this [Western-led] order has been shaped. Putin gradually came to understand that the West acts in its own self-interest. And now we are seeing the consequences of those actions,” Montes concluded.
The Russian FM’s statements were aligned with what Brazilian President Lula da Silva said at the UNGA, especially when it comes to multipolarity, the UN Charter, and the UN’s founding principles, Brazilian political analyst Raphael Machado said.
“I believe this alignment lies precisely in the criticism of what the United Nations has turned into: Lula questioned its effectiveness because we are witnessing genocide in Gaza,” Machado underscored.
He stressed that the UN’s effectiveness “should be called into question,” given that “some Brazilian officials were unable” to visit the UNGA. “Many countries have faced similar issues, which are linked to the fact that the UN headquarters are located in the US,” the analyst pointed out.
Speaking at the UNGA, Lavrov said that Russia calls for UN Security Council democratization by increasing the representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
The top Russian diplomat pointed out NATO members’ dominance in key leadership positions at the UN. He also recalled that the world’s current balance of power differs drastically from what was established 80 years ago. These new realities "have not yet been adequately reflected in the system of institutions" of the UN.
Russia Shows Strategic Approach to Rapprochement With US
Lavrov’s UNGA speech should be viewed in the context of Russia-US relations and the fact that the Kremlin is not interested in confrontation, Peruvian sociologist and geopolitical analyst Carlos Mamani Aliaga underlined.
He recalled that Lavrov warned that in the face of any threat, Russia “will respond decisively—in a strategic sense. “I don't see this as a threat but rather an attempt at strategic rebalancing in the current situation,” the analyst emphasized.
On Russia-US ties, Aliaga said that they have gone through ups and downs and that the high point in these relations was a recent meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska.
“This is not, strictly speaking, full-scale diplomacy in the traditional sense, but it’s also not the kind of confrontation we saw during the Cold War, the harsh bipolarity that existed at the time,” the analyst concluded.
In his UNGA speech, the Russian foreign minister stressed that Russia appreciates the Trump administration’s openness to dialogue aimed at resolving the current crisis in the relationship.
Russia and BRICS Push for New World Order as US Clings to Control
Lavrov’s speech at the UNGA reflects Russia’s growing assertiveness in the face of “profound reconfiguration” of the world order, Sabino Vaca Narvaja, Argentine political scientist and former ambassador to China, pointed out.
“The Russian economy is growing stronger. Regional organizations are gaining strength. China’s ties with Russia are deepening, as are the relationships among Southeast Asian nations,” Narvaja noted.
When it comes to the existing global order, it no longer benefits the US and they seek to dismantle it, the analyst notes. “How do they generate this disorder? By fueling conflicts, imposing tariffs, enacting sanctions, and enforcing blockades.”
Narvaja added that the world is witnessing the emergence of developing nations seeking to reshape the UN system toward a more multilateral and inclusive framework.
“In this vein, when certain actors attempt to destabilize the world, more responsible players — like BRICS members — are stepping in to offer peaceful and stable solutions,” the pundit concluded.
Dwelling on the future world order in his speech at the UN General Assembly, the Russian foreign minister underlined that Russia stands for “the unwavering observance of the principle of equality.”
"It is this principle that ensures all nations can claim their rightful place in the global order, regardless of their military power. The foundation of the objectively emerging multipolarity is sovereign equality,” Lavrov emphasized.