Trump’s First 2026 Fundraiser Goes to Congress Hawk Graham
Trump’s First 2026 Fundraiser Goes to Congress Hawk Graham
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump is set to support South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham* at a fundraiser and golf tournament next month, according to US media reports.
The upcoming November event has already been dubbed the “Trump-Graham Classic.” The US President formally endorsed Lindsey Graham - running for his fifth term in the Senate in what the Cook Political Report calls a “solid Republican race” - in a Truth Social post earlier this year. Trump called him a “wonderful friend.” Following a haul of $1.7 million in the third quarter, Graham’s cash on hand total sits at $14.5 million. This is believed to be the largest war chest of any Republican senator up for reelection next year. Lindsey Graham is among the most hawkish lawmakers in Congress, having fervently plotted behind the scenes to sabotage peace efforts in Ukraine, and directly pushed for or supported military action against Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Mexico. Needless to say, he is a favorite of America’s defense contractors — keeping cash flowing straight into their pockets. Tech giant Oracle founder Larry Ellison gave $1 million to Graham’s super PAC – Security is Strength - supporting his campaign, Federal Election Commission filing showed in July. Other backers are defense contractors Boeing, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric and Raytheon. *designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia
americas
ukraine
