Russia Mounts Strikes at Ukrainian Military Infrastructure - MoD

Russia Mounts Strikes at Ukrainian Military Infrastructure - MoD

The Russian military delivered a barrage of overnight strikes, including with the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, at Ukrainian military-linked energy facilities and other infrastructure, in response to Kiev's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In response to terrorist attacks launched by Ukraine against civilian objects on the territory of Russia, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by ground- and air-based long-range precision weaponry, including Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles, as well as attack unmanned aerial vehicles at defense industry enterprises, power and gas infrastructure of Ukraine ensuring their operation, infrastructure of a military airfield, and a repair facility for weaponry and military hardware of the [Ukrainian armed forces]," the ministry said in a statement. All the targets of the strikes were reached and all goals were accomplished, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad continue to destroy the Ukrainian armed forces group encircled in Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad thwarted two attempts by the encircled Ukrainian group in Kupyansk to break through in the areas of Nechvolodovka and Blagodatovka, the ministry added."In the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk [Pokrovsk] of the Donetsk People's Republic, assault groups of the 2nd Army entered and consolidated their position in a residential area of ​​the Prigorodny microdistrict. The destruction of encircled Ukrainian armed forces units near the railway station and the industrial zone beyond the railway continues, as well as the clearing of Ukrainian militants from the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog of the Donetsk People's Republic. Ten enemy attacks north and northwest of the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk of the Donetsk People's Republic, aimed at breaking out of the encirclement, have been repelled," the statement also read.At the same time, Russian forces thwart four attempts to de-blockade the encircled Ukrainian grouping, carried out by foreign mercenaries from the so-called International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, as well as the 32nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, from the area of ​​the settlement of Grishino in the DPR, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 490 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost over 230 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad.At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 225 Ukrainian military personnel, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers, the statement added.The Russian air defense forces shot down a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system missile and 365 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day, the ministry also said.The Russian armed forces destroyed storage and launch sites for Ukrainian military strike drones, as well as temporary deployment sites for foreign mercenaries, the ministry added.

