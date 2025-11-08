https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/russia-received-no-diplomatic-clarification-on-trumps-call-to-resume-nuclear-tests---lavrov-1123078128.html

Russia Received No Diplomatic Clarification on Trump’s Call to Resume Nuclear Tests - Lavrov

Russia Received No Diplomatic Clarification on Trump’s Call to Resume Nuclear Tests - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia has not received any explanation through diplomatic channels as to what US President Donald Trump meant when he announced the resumption of nuclear testing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

2025-11-08T14:36+0000

2025-11-08T14:36+0000

2025-11-08T15:04+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

us

nuclear tests

donald trump

vladimir putin

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080371362_0:157:3000:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_ef6a4d32ee6d3348510a53941fe72ec5.jpg

“No, so far we have not received any explanation through diplomatic channels regarding what President Trump meant when he spoke about resuming nuclear tests,” the minister said.Answering a question about what exactly the US president meant by his words on nuclear testing, Lavrov said it remains unclear whether Trump was referring to tests of nuclear weapon delivery systems or subcritical tests.“It is unclear whether he was talking about testing nuclear delivery systems or conducting so-called subcritical tests,” the minister said.“Or perhaps Trump really meant that Washington intends to resume full-scale nuclear testing,” Lavrov added.Statements by US officials following Trump’s remarks on resuming nuclear testing rather indicate a lack of common understanding of his words, Lavrov added.“The comments by Washington representatives that reach the public space suggest that there is no unified understanding of what exactly the US president meant,” the minister told reporters.Putin’s Nuclear Test Directive 'In Progress'President Vladimir Putin’s directive to submit proposals on the feasibility of preparing for nuclear tests is currently being implemented, and the public will be informed of the results, Lavrov said.“The public will be informed of the results,” he added.On Wednesday, Putin chaired a meeting of the Russian Security Council, during which Defense Minister Andrey Belousov suggested it would be advisable to begin preparations for the possible resumption of nuclear testing at the Novaya Zemlya test site. Putin instructed the council to gather information, conduct an analysis, and submit proposals on the potential start of preparatory work for nuclear weapons testing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/us-to-conduct-noncritical-nuclear-tests---energy-secretary-1123055046.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/putin-calls-trumps-statement-about-nuclear-tests-serious-issue-1123066478.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, us, nuclear tests, donald trump, vladimir putin, russia