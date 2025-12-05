Russia Encouraged by Progress in Talks with US on Ukrainian Settlement - Kremlin Aide
08:38 GMT 05.12.2025 (Updated: 08:43 GMT 05.12.2025)
© Alexander KazakovRussian President Vladimir Putin, center, Russian Presidential foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, left, and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, right, attend the talks with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
© Alexander Kazakov
Subscribe
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Russian side is encouraged by progress in negotiations with the United States on a settlement in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.
"After all, in the main negotiations, in which our president [of Russia Vladimir Putin] is participating, in my opinion, we are moving forward. This gives us encouragement, and we are ready to continue working with this American team [of US President Donald Trump]," Ushakov told Russian broadcaster Zvezda.
At the recent meeting with US representatives in the Kremlin, all issues were discussed on the basis of the understandings that were reached in Anchorage, the Kremlin aide added.
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may take place in the near future, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov also said.
"It could happen, of course," Ushakov told Russian broadcaster Zvezda, when asked whether a meeting between Putin and Trump could take place in the near future.
Other statements:
Russia remains ready to work with the Trump administration's team
Europeans aren't helping to achieve settlement, they constantly put forward demands that are unacceptable to Russia