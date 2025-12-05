https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-encouraged-by-progress-in-talks-with-us-on-ukrainian-settlement---kremlin-aide-1123234813.html

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Russian side is encouraged by progress in negotiations with the United States on a settlement in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

At the recent meeting with US representatives in the Kremlin, all issues were discussed on the basis of the understandings that were reached in Anchorage, the Kremlin aide added.A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may take place in the near future, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov also said.Other statements:

