Slow Progress Seen in Russia-US Talks on Ukraine - Russian MFA Spokeswoman

Slow but steady progress is being observed in Russia's negotiations with the United States on a Ukrainian settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Moscow, during contacts with Washington, calls on the US to resist Western countries' attempts to undermine peace efforts on Ukraine, Zakharova added.The European Union is still betting on an escalation of the conflict and continued fighting in Ukraine, Zakharova said.The EU leadership, which decided to spend 90 billion euros ($105.9 billion) to support Kiev instead of developing Ukraine, is only interested in slaughter, the spokeswoman added.On Relations with WestRussia has always been open to cooperation and partnership with the West, but restoring mutual understanding requires a correction in the European Union's approach, which is not happening, Zakharova also said.Russia is ready to formalize in writing its absence of aggressive plans against NATO and EU countries, and Moscow remains open to dialogue, Maria Zakharova said.Russia's View on Tensions in LatAmRussia hopes that US President Donald Trump's pragmatism will help find mutually acceptable solutions to the Venezuela crisis, Zakharova said, adding that Russia reaffirms its support for the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.Moscow strongly condemns the increased US military presence in the Caribbean Sea, the spokeswoman added.On Detention of Russian FreighterSweden's detention of Russian freighter Adler violates international law, and Moscow expects Stockholm to refrain from taking steps that could escalate tensions, Zakharova said.

