Slow but steady progress is being observed in Russia's negotiations with the United States on a Ukrainian settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2025-12-25T14:35+0000
2025-12-25T14:35+0000
2025-12-25T14:35+0000
Moscow, during contacts with Washington, calls on the US to resist Western countries' attempts to undermine peace efforts on Ukraine, Zakharova added.The European Union is still betting on an escalation of the conflict and continued fighting in Ukraine, Zakharova said.The EU leadership, which decided to spend 90 billion euros ($105.9 billion) to support Kiev instead of developing Ukraine, is only interested in slaughter, the spokeswoman added.On Relations with WestRussia has always been open to cooperation and partnership with the West, but restoring mutual understanding requires a correction in the European Union's approach, which is not happening, Zakharova also said.Russia is ready to formalize in writing its absence of aggressive plans against NATO and EU countries, and Moscow remains open to dialogue, Maria Zakharova said.Russia's View on Tensions in LatAmRussia hopes that US President Donald Trump's pragmatism will help find mutually acceptable solutions to the Venezuela crisis, Zakharova said, adding that Russia reaffirms its support for the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.Moscow strongly condemns the increased US military presence in the Caribbean Sea, the spokeswoman added.On Detention of Russian FreighterSweden's detention of Russian freighter Adler violates international law, and Moscow expects Stockholm to refrain from taking steps that could escalate tensions, Zakharova said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slow but steady progress is being observed in Russia's negotiations with the United States on a Ukrainian settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Slow but steady progress is being observed in the negotiation process with the United States on a Ukrainian settlement," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that Russia is ready to continue this work with the United States within the framework established at the Anchorage summit.
Moscow, during contacts with Washington, calls on the US to resist Western countries' attempts to undermine peace efforts on Ukraine, Zakharova added.
The European Union is still betting on an escalation of the conflict and continued fighting in Ukraine, Zakharova said.
"They are still betting on escalating tensions and continuing the fighting until the last Ukrainian. Why? Because all they want is money," Zakharova told the briefing.
The EU leadership, which decided to spend 90 billion euros ($105.9 billion) to support Kiev instead of developing Ukraine, is only interested in slaughter, the spokeswoman added.
Russia has always been open to cooperation and partnership with the West, but restoring mutual understanding requires a correction in the European Union's approach, which is not happening, Zakharova also said.
"To restore basic mutual understanding, what's needed is not a tactical adjustment, but rather a fundamental change in the very foundations and approaches — not ours, but those of the European Union [but that is not happening]. We have always been open to cooperation, and we only had one condition: international law must be respected," Zakharova told the briefing.
Russia is ready to formalize in writing its absence of aggressive plans against NATO and EU countries, and Moscow remains open to dialogue, Maria Zakharova said.
"Russia is ready to formalize the relevant commitments in the form of a written, legally binding document. Its specific form can be determined during negotiations, but it must be a fully fledged, international legal instrument," Zakharova said at the briefing.
Russia's View on Tensions in LatAm
Russia hopes that US President Donald Trump's pragmatism will help find mutually acceptable solutions to the Venezuela crisis, Zakharova said, adding that Russia reaffirms its support for the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
"We hope that US President Trump's inherent pragmatism and rationality will enable him to find mutually acceptable solutions within the framework of international legal norms. In turn, we reaffirm our support for the efforts of Nicolas Maduro's government to protect its sovereignty and national interests and maintain the stable and secure development of its country," Zakharova told the briefing.
On Detention of Russian Freighter
Sweden's detention of Russian freighter Adler violates international law, and Moscow expects Stockholm to refrain from taking steps that could escalate tensions, Zakharova said.
On December 21, the SVT broadcaster reported that Swedish law enforcement boarded the Adler freighter, which had anchored off the coast of Hoganas due to engine problems.
"The actions of the Swedish authorities violate several norms of international maritime law. We expect Stockholm to demonstrate a responsible approach in the future and refrain from taking steps that could increase tensions in the region. An apology would be appropriate, given that these actions clearly hindered the crew's work, interfered with the vessel's route, and were generally inconsistent with international law," Zakharova told the briefing.