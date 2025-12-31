https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/russian-chief-of-staff-inspects-sever-battlegroup-1123391456.html

Russian Chief of Staff Inspects Sever Battlegroup

Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, has inspected the Sever battlegroup, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Valery Gerasimov pointed out the Sever battlegroup's successes in establishing a security zone in the Sumy and Kharkov regions. According to Gerasimov, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has ordered that the expansion of the security buffer zone continue in 2026 "to ensure the peaceful life of residents of the Belgorod and Kursk Regions."

