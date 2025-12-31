https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/russian-chief-of-staff-inspects-sever-battlegroup-1123391456.html
Russian Chief of Staff Inspects Sever Battlegroup
Russian Chief of Staff Inspects Sever Battlegroup
Sputnik International
Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, has inspected the Sever battlegroup, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. 31.12.2025, Sputnik International
2025-12-31T04:25+0000
2025-12-31T04:25+0000
2025-12-31T04:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
valery gerasimov
russian defense ministry
general staff
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1e/1122890670_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5a4a76545bead1aa31a0cbeef468748a.jpg
Valery Gerasimov pointed out the Sever battlegroup's successes in establishing a security zone in the Sumy and Kharkov regions. According to Gerasimov, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has ordered that the expansion of the security buffer zone continue in 2026 "to ensure the peaceful life of residents of the Belgorod and Kursk Regions."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/russian-forces-advance-deep-into-enemy-defenses--general-staff-chief-1123382920.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1e/1122890670_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6f6e90be5273271e6f9c05c9acc2142.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, valery gerasimov, russian defense ministry, general staff
russia, valery gerasimov, russian defense ministry, general staff
Russian Chief of Staff Inspects Sever Battlegroup
04:25 GMT 31.12.2025 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 31.12.2025)
Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, has inspected the Sever battlegroup, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Valery Gerasimov pointed out the Sever battlegroup's successes in establishing a security zone in the Sumy and Kharkov regions.
According to Gerasimov, Russia’s President Vladimir Puti
n has ordered that the expansion of the security buffer zone
continue in 2026 "to ensure the peaceful life of residents of the Belgorod and Kursk Regions."
The troops of the combined battlegroup are confidently advancing deep into enemy defenses, Gerasimov stated
In December 2025, the highest rates of offensive operations by the Russian army have been achieved
Over 700 square kilometers of territory have been liberated
in a month
In total, about 32 settlements have been liberated, Gerasimov said
He clarified that 14 of the settlements are in the Kharkov region, and 18 in the Sumy region