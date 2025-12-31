International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Chief of Staff Inspects Sever Battlegroup
Russian Chief of Staff Inspects Sever Battlegroup
Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, has inspected the Sever battlegroup, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. 31.12.2025, Sputnik International
Valery Gerasimov pointed out the Sever battlegroup's successes in establishing a security zone in the Sumy and Kharkov regions. According to Gerasimov, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has ordered that the expansion of the security buffer zone continue in 2026 "to ensure the peaceful life of residents of the Belgorod and Kursk Regions."
Russian Chief of Staff Inspects Sever Battlegroup

04:25 GMT 31.12.2025 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 31.12.2025)
Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, has inspected the Sever battlegroup, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Valery Gerasimov pointed out the Sever battlegroup's successes in establishing a security zone in the Sumy and Kharkov regions.
According to Gerasimov, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has ordered that the expansion of the security buffer zone continue in 2026 "to ensure the peaceful life of residents of the Belgorod and Kursk Regions."
The troops of the combined battlegroup are confidently advancing deep into enemy defenses, Gerasimov stated
In December 2025, the highest rates of offensive operations by the Russian army have been achieved
Over 700 square kilometers of territory have been liberated in a month
In total, about 32 settlements have been liberated, Gerasimov said
He clarified that 14 of the settlements are in the Kharkov region, and 18 in the Sumy region
