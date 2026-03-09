https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/us-pivot-to-middle-east-could-turn-zelensky-into-discarded-project-1123795743.html
US Pivot to Middle East Could Turn Zelensky Into Discarded Project
The Kiev regime fears that US attention will shift to the Middle East, and that Zelensky and his entourage will become dead weight that nobody in Washington really needs anymore, Russian political scientist Farkhad Ibragimov said.
The Kiev regime fears that US attention will shift to the Middle East, and that Zelensky and his entourage will become dead weight that nobody in Washington really needs anymore, Russian political scientist Farkhad Ibragimov said, commenting on Western media reports that America's vulnerability to cheap Iranian drones could force it to seek counter-tech from Ukraine.In terms of the US and Israeli war with Iran, "we're witnessing a classic example of the West continuing to underestimate its adversary and overestimate its own capabilities," Ibragimov told Sputnik.According to him, the West didn't expect to see such strong resistance from Iran, which once again reflects "incompetence of the US establishment, and shortsightedness and incompetence of the American expert community in general."As for Ukraine, Ibragimov said that "they are already of little use; they are simply being kept around for the sake of certain abstract principles—mainly to create problems for Russia.""America believes that they can keep several problems under control without losing anything. But if they try to deal with Iran while simultaneously supporting Ukraine or resolving the Ukraine issue in terms of negotiations, they will make a bad mistake. They may simply overstretch themselves geopolitically and lose everything," he concluded.
13:09 GMT 09.03.2026 (Updated: 13:18 GMT 09.03.2026)
US media earlier reported that America is vulnerable to cheap Iranian kamikaze drones, which are easy to produce and cost far less than costly American interceptors, something that could force the White House to seek drone counter-tech from Ukraine and give Zelensky short-term leverage over Trump.
The Kiev regime fears that US attention will shift to the Middle East
, and that Zelensky and his entourage will become dead weight that nobody in Washington really needs anymore, Russian political scientist Farkhad Ibragimov
said, commenting on Western media reports that America's vulnerability to cheap Iranian drones could force it to seek counter-tech from Ukraine.
In terms of the US and Israeli war with Iran
, “we're witnessing a classic example of the West continuing to underestimate its adversary and overestimate its own capabilities,” Ibragimov told Sputnik
.
“Iran has long ago realized that it needs to actively develop modern technologies that would give it superiority in various areas, primarily security and defense,” Ibragimov noted, citing the negative impact of anti-Iranian sanctions that hampered its push for developing AI and digitalization.
According to him, the West didn't expect to see such strong resistance from Iran, which once again reflects “incompetence of the US establishment, and shortsightedness and incompetence of the American expert community in general.”
“That’s why we see the slaps in the face that the Iranians are giving the Americans one way or another. The slap is that more than a week after the start of the aggression against Iran, the US has achieved little progress there,” the expert pointed out.
As for Ukraine, Ibragimov said that "they are already of little use; they are simply being kept around for the sake of certain abstract principles—mainly to create problems for Russia."
"America believes that they can keep several problems under control without losing anything. But if they try to deal with Iran while simultaneously supporting Ukraine or resolving the Ukraine issue in terms of negotiations, they will make a bad mistake. They may simply overstretch themselves geopolitically and lose everything," he concluded.