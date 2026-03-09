https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/us-pivot-to-middle-east-could-turn-zelensky-into-discarded-project-1123795743.html

US Pivot to Middle East Could Turn Zelensky Into Discarded Project

US Pivot to Middle East Could Turn Zelensky Into Discarded Project

Sputnik International

The Kiev regime fears that US attention will shift to the Middle East, and that Zelensky and his entourage will become dead weight that nobody in Washington really needs anymore, Russian political scientist Farkhad Ibragimov said.

2026-03-09T13:09+0000

2026-03-09T13:09+0000

2026-03-09T13:18+0000

analysis

us

iran

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

technology

development

aggression

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/03/1123751166_289:0:1638:759_1920x0_80_0_0_8bca920c69222deb07cb9563773747c3.png

The Kiev regime fears that US attention will shift to the Middle East, and that Zelensky and his entourage will become dead weight that nobody in Washington really needs anymore, Russian political scientist Farkhad Ibragimov said, commenting on Western media reports that America's vulnerability to cheap Iranian drones could force it to seek counter-tech from Ukraine.In terms of the US and Israeli war with Iran, “we're witnessing a classic example of the West continuing to underestimate its adversary and overestimate its own capabilities,” Ibragimov told Sputnik.According to him, the West didn't expect to see such strong resistance from Iran, which once again reflects “incompetence of the US establishment, and shortsightedness and incompetence of the American expert community in general.”As for Ukraine, Ibragimov said that "they are already of little use; they are simply being kept around for the sake of certain abstract principles—mainly to create problems for Russia.""America believes that they can keep several problems under control without losing anything. But if they try to deal with Iran while simultaneously supporting Ukraine or resolving the Ukraine issue in terms of negotiations, they will make a bad mistake. They may simply overstretch themselves geopolitically and lose everything," he concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/ukraine-cant-help-us-beat-iranian-drones-military-analyst-1123789826.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/us-loses-interest-in-ukraine-as-iran-takes-priority--foreign-policy-expert-1123568718.html

iran

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iranian kamikaze drones, us and iran war with iran, us establishment, aggression against iran, ukraine issue,