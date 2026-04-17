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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/us-currently-not-interested-in-russian-proposal-to-export-irans-enriched-uranium--kremlin-1124003586.html
Kremlin Confirms Russia Remains Ready to Receive Iranian Enriched Uranium
Kremlin Confirms Russia Remains Ready to Receive Iranian Enriched Uranium
Sputnik International
Russia remains open to accepting enriched uranium from Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
2026-04-17T11:33+0000
2026-04-17T11:57+0000
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Journalists asked Peskov whether there had been any official response from the parties to the proposal. However, Russia’s proposal to transfer enriched uranium out of Iran is currently not being taken up by the United States."Now this proposal is not in demand from the United States," Peskov told reporters. At the same time, Russia remains open to accepting enriched uranium from Iran, the official added.On Ukrainian ConflictThe involvement of a number of European countries in the Ukrainian conflict is growing, Peskov said.On April 15, the Russian Defense Ministry published the locations of "Ukrainian" and "joint" enterprises for the production of drones and components for Ukraine in Europe.On Israel-Lebanon CeasefireRussia hopes that Israel and Lebanon will be able to reach an agreement that will avoid repeating clashes, Peskov said.Russia welcomes the ceasefire decision between Israel and Lebanon, Peskov added.On Putin's Visit to ChinaMoscow and Beijing will simultaneously announce the dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, Peskov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/europe-ramps-up-drone-production-for-ukraine-to-target-russia-1123992076.html
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russia, ukraine, us, iran, israel, lebanon, ceasefire, settlement, war, conflict, eu, europe, export, enriched uranium, kremlin, peskov
russia, ukraine, us, iran, israel, lebanon, ceasefire, settlement, war, conflict, eu, europe, export, enriched uranium, kremlin, peskov

Kremlin Confirms Russia Remains Ready to Receive Iranian Enriched Uranium

11:33 GMT 17.04.2026 (Updated: 11:57 GMT 17.04.2026)
This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility near Natanz, Iran.
This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility near Natanz, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia remains open to accepting enriched uranium from Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Mosocw is ready to play a role in resolving the issue of Iran’s enriched uranium in a way that would be fully acceptable by Iran.

Journalists asked Peskov whether there had been any official response from the parties to the proposal.
“As we understand it, this proposal is not currently at the negotiation stage. The Russian side remains open to it, and President Putin has reiterated this on multiple occasions,” Peskov told reporters.
However, Russia’s proposal to transfer enriched uranium out of Iran is currently not being taken up by the United States.
"Now this proposal is not in demand from the United States," Peskov told reporters.
At the same time, Russia remains open to accepting enriched uranium from Iran, the official added.

On Ukrainian Conflict

The involvement of a number of European countries in the Ukrainian conflict is growing, Peskov said.
"The direct involvement of these countries in the conflict, in the war around Ukraine, is growing," Peskov said, commenting on the publication by the Russian Defense Ministry of drone production sites for Ukraine in Europe.
On April 15, the Russian Defense Ministry published the locations of "Ukrainian" and "joint" enterprises for the production of drones and components for Ukraine in Europe.
Украинский БПЛА Фурия A1-CM - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
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Europe Ramps up Drone Production for Ukraine to Target Russia
15 April, 15:19 GMT

On Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire

Russia hopes that Israel and Lebanon will be able to reach an agreement that will avoid repeating clashes, Peskov said.

On Thursday evening, Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement confirmed their agreement to a 10-day ceasefire that took effect starting April 17.

"We hope that during these days, which have been outlined, it will indeed be possible to reach agreements that will avoid a repeat of military clashes in the future," Peskov told reporters.
Russia welcomes the ceasefire decision between Israel and Lebanon, Peskov added.

On Putin's Visit to China

Moscow and Beijing will simultaneously announce the dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, Peskov said.
"We, in sync with our friends from Beijing, will announce the dates of this visit in a timely manner," Peskov told reporters.
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
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