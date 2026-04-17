Kremlin Confirms Russia Remains Ready to Receive Iranian Enriched Uranium
11:33 GMT 17.04.2026 (Updated: 11:57 GMT 17.04.2026)
This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility near Natanz, Iran.
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia remains open to accepting enriched uranium from Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Mosocw is ready to play a role in resolving the issue of Iran’s enriched uranium in a way that would be fully acceptable by Iran.
Journalists asked Peskov whether there had been any official response from the parties to the proposal.
“As we understand it, this proposal is not currently at the negotiation stage. The Russian side remains open to it, and President Putin has reiterated this on multiple occasions,” Peskov told reporters.
However, Russia’s proposal to transfer enriched uranium out of Iran is currently not being taken up by the United States.
"Now this proposal is not in demand from the United States," Peskov told reporters.
At the same time, Russia remains open to accepting enriched uranium from Iran, the official added.
On Ukrainian Conflict
The involvement of a number of European countries in the Ukrainian conflict is growing, Peskov said.
"The direct involvement of these countries in the conflict, in the war around Ukraine, is growing," Peskov said, commenting on the publication by the Russian Defense Ministry of drone production sites for Ukraine in Europe.
On April 15, the Russian Defense Ministry published the locations of "Ukrainian" and "joint" enterprises for the production of drones and components for Ukraine in Europe.
15 April, 15:19 GMT
On Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire
Russia hopes that Israel and Lebanon will be able to reach an agreement that will avoid repeating clashes, Peskov said.
On Thursday evening, Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement confirmed their agreement to a 10-day ceasefire that took effect starting April 17.
"We hope that during these days, which have been outlined, it will indeed be possible to reach agreements that will avoid a repeat of military clashes in the future," Peskov told reporters.
Russia welcomes the ceasefire decision between Israel and Lebanon, Peskov added.
On Putin's Visit to China
Moscow and Beijing will simultaneously announce the dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, Peskov said.
"We, in sync with our friends from Beijing, will announce the dates of this visit in a timely manner," Peskov told reporters.