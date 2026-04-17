https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/us-currently-not-interested-in-russian-proposal-to-export-irans-enriched-uranium--kremlin-1124003586.html

Kremlin Confirms Russia Remains Ready to Receive Iranian Enriched Uranium

Kremlin Confirms Russia Remains Ready to Receive Iranian Enriched Uranium

Sputnik International

Russia remains open to accepting enriched uranium from Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

2026-04-17T11:33+0000

2026-04-17T11:33+0000

2026-04-17T11:57+0000

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Journalists asked Peskov whether there had been any official response from the parties to the proposal. However, Russia’s proposal to transfer enriched uranium out of Iran is currently not being taken up by the United States."Now this proposal is not in demand from the United States," Peskov told reporters. At the same time, Russia remains open to accepting enriched uranium from Iran, the official added.On Ukrainian ConflictThe involvement of a number of European countries in the Ukrainian conflict is growing, Peskov said.On April 15, the Russian Defense Ministry published the locations of "Ukrainian" and "joint" enterprises for the production of drones and components for Ukraine in Europe.On Israel-Lebanon CeasefireRussia hopes that Israel and Lebanon will be able to reach an agreement that will avoid repeating clashes, Peskov said.Russia welcomes the ceasefire decision between Israel and Lebanon, Peskov added.On Putin's Visit to ChinaMoscow and Beijing will simultaneously announce the dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, Peskov said.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/russia-has-been-living-under-illegal-sanctions-for-years-has-learned-to-minimize-impact---kremlin-1123996590.html

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russia, ukraine, us, iran, israel, lebanon, ceasefire, settlement, war, conflict, eu, europe, export, enriched uranium, kremlin, peskov