https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/putin-meets-irans-top-diplomat-in-st-petersburg-1124048941.html

Putin Meets Iran’s Top Diplomat in St. Petersburg

Putin Meets Iran’s Top Diplomat in St. Petersburg

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Abbas Araghchi and said Moscow would do everything in its power, alongside regional states, to help bring peace to the Middle East as soon as possible.

2026-04-27T13:37+0000

2026-04-27T13:37+0000

2026-04-27T14:04+0000

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Russia is ready to do everything that serves Iran’s interests in the context of the conflict in the Middle East, Vladimir Putin said during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Saint Petersburg. Putin said that he received a message from Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. "At the beginning of the conversation, I would like to note that last week I received a message from the Supreme leader of Iran," Putin said at talks with Araghchi.The Iranian people are fighting courageously and heroically for their sovereignty, Putin said, adding that Russia hopes that the Iranian people will pull through this period of trials and tribulations, and that peace will swiftly follow.Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in St. Petersburg for talks with President Putin. Araghchi thanked Moscow for supporting Tehran. He praised the relations between both countries and said they would continue to strengthen. The foreign minister added that Iran would continue resisting the US. Before the talks, Iran’s top diplomat stated that he intended to discuss coordinated efforts with Russia to help end the conflict in the Middle East. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, and Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff Igor Kostyukov also participated in the meeting. The Iranian delegation also included Araghchi’s deputy Kazem Gharibabadi and Iran’s ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russia-ready-to-contribute-to-restoration-of-ties-between-gulf-states-iran---lavrov-1124018851.html

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vladimir putin, abbas araghchi, iran, russia, moscow, sergey lavrov, middle east, peace, peace negotiations, peace process