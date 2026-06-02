https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/us-eyes-spreading-its-nuclear-footprint-deeper-into-europe---report-1124237903.html

US Eyes Spreading its Nuclear Footprint Deeper into Europe - Report

US Eyes Spreading its Nuclear Footprint Deeper into Europe - Report

Sputnik International

The US is weighing whether to expand NATO’s nuclear-sharing framework by inviting more alliance members to host American dual-capable aircraft—warplanes configured to deliver nukes, reports the Financial Times.

2026-06-02T07:04+0000

2026-06-02T07:04+0000

2026-06-02T07:04+0000

world

nato

nuclear weapons

f-35

f-15

tornado

military & intelligence

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120116063_61:0:1115:593_1920x0_80_0_0_3e32dab16eba589eab7aee161adc63cd.png

At present, the arrangement includes Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkiye and the UK.Under its terms, the US retains full custody of the nuclear warheads, which are stored at select European bases, while allied air forces train for nuclear deterrence missions using aircraft such as the F-35, F-15, and Tornado. The discussions are reportedly driven in part by a need to reassure European allies of Washington’s enduring commitment to NATO’s nuclear deterrent—even as the US scales back some conventional troop deployments on the continent and pushes allies to shoulder more defense responsibility.The talks remain at an early, highly confidential stage, with no imminent decisions anticipated.Nevertheless, nations on NATO’s eastern flank—notably Poland and several of Russia’s neighbors—have already signaled interest in a possible expansion of the nuclear-sharing deal.Russia has repeatedly cautioned that any deployment of nuclear-capable assets close to its borders would be seen as a destabilizing factor, and a direct threat to its national security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/top-3-ways-russia-could-respond-to-frances-nuclear-umbrella-in-eastern-europe-1123834425.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, nuclear weapons, f-35, f-15, tornado, military & intelligence, russia