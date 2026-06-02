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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/us-eyes-spreading-its-nuclear-footprint-deeper-into-europe---report-1124237903.html
US Eyes Spreading its Nuclear Footprint Deeper into Europe - Report
US Eyes Spreading its Nuclear Footprint Deeper into Europe - Report
Sputnik International
The US is weighing whether to expand NATO’s nuclear-sharing framework by inviting more alliance members to host American dual-capable aircraft—warplanes configured to deliver nukes, reports the Financial Times.
2026-06-02T07:04+0000
2026-06-02T07:04+0000
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At present, the arrangement includes Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkiye and the UK.Under its terms, the US retains full custody of the nuclear warheads, which are stored at select European bases, while allied air forces train for nuclear deterrence missions using aircraft such as the F-35, F-15, and Tornado. The discussions are reportedly driven in part by a need to reassure European allies of Washington’s enduring commitment to NATO’s nuclear deterrent—even as the US scales back some conventional troop deployments on the continent and pushes allies to shoulder more defense responsibility.The talks remain at an early, highly confidential stage, with no imminent decisions anticipated.Nevertheless, nations on NATO’s eastern flank—notably Poland and several of Russia’s neighbors—have already signaled interest in a possible expansion of the nuclear-sharing deal.Russia has repeatedly cautioned that any deployment of nuclear-capable assets close to its borders would be seen as a destabilizing factor, and a direct threat to its national security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/top-3-ways-russia-could-respond-to-frances-nuclear-umbrella-in-eastern-europe-1123834425.html
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US Eyes Spreading its Nuclear Footprint Deeper into Europe - Report

07:04 GMT 02.06.2026
© Photo : US Navy/Lockheed Martin/WeathermanScreenshot of an image showing An F-35 Lightning II launching an AIM-120 advanced medium range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM).
Screenshot of an image showing An F-35 Lightning II launching an AIM-120 advanced medium range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM). - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
© Photo : US Navy/Lockheed Martin/Weatherman
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The US is weighing whether to expand NATO’s nuclear-sharing framework by inviting more alliance members to host American dual-capable aircraft—warplanes configured to deliver nukes, reports the Financial Times.
At present, the arrangement includes Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkiye and the UK.
Under its terms, the US retains full custody of the nuclear warheads, which are stored at select European bases, while allied air forces train for nuclear deterrence missions using aircraft such as the F-35, F-15, and Tornado.

The discussions are reportedly driven in part by a need to reassure European allies of Washington’s enduring commitment to NATO’s nuclear deterrent—even as the US scales back some conventional troop deployments on the continent and pushes allies to shoulder more defense responsibility.

The talks remain at an early, highly confidential stage, with no imminent decisions anticipated.
Nevertheless, nations on NATO’s eastern flank—notably Poland and several of Russia’s neighbors—have already signaled interest in a possible expansion of the nuclear-sharing deal.

Russia has repeatedly cautioned that any deployment of nuclear-capable assets close to its borders would be seen as a destabilizing factor, and a direct threat to its national security.
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