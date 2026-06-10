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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/west-biggest-energy-crisis-loser-as-russia-and-china-fuel-de-dollarization-1124294050.html
West Biggest Energy Crisis Loser as Russia and China Fuel De-Dollarization
West Biggest Energy Crisis Loser as Russia and China Fuel De-Dollarization
Sputnik International
With global markets under intense pressure over the Strait of Hormuz, Russia’s ability to export large volumes of energy greatly enhances its “geopolitical leverage,” particularly among countries seeking reliable supplies, Dr Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik.
2026-06-10T14:25+0000
2026-06-10T14:25+0000
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de-dollarization
liquefied natural gas (lng)
northern sea route
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Russia “continues to export an estimated 8 mbd of oil as crude and refined products [and] an estimated 24 million tons of LNG and coal at prices almost double those of pre-Iran war levels,” says the pundit.Russia is currently the “cornerstone” of China’s energy security, underscores the pundit, “supplying it with oil, gas and LNG via secure pipelines and the Northern Sea Route,” he notes.China, a global leader in clean energy, was among the least affected by the energy crisis thanks to its strong reserves and diversified supply sources. By cutting crude oil imports by 44% in May, it helped ease global price pressures, boosting energy security across the Global South, the analyst adds.As the world’s top energy exporter and largest importer, respectively, Russia and China are settling more trade in yuan and rubles - accelerating the shift toward national currencies.The West is the biggest loser of the current energy crisis, having already ceded its economic dominance to the BRICS, which account for 50% of the global economy, argues the expert.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/arctic-takes-on-special-significance-amid-hormuz-crisis---rosneft-ceo-1124274816.html
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russia, china, us, west, brics, de-dollarization, liquefied natural gas (lng), northern sea route

West Biggest Energy Crisis Loser as Russia and China Fuel De-Dollarization

14:25 GMT 10.06.2026
© Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin / Go to the mediabankA tugboat lifts a liquefied gas production platform out of a dry dock at Novatek-Murmansk's Large-Capacity Marine Construction Center.
A tugboat lifts a liquefied gas production platform out of a dry dock at Novatek-Murmansk's Large-Capacity Marine Construction Center. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
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With global markets under intense pressure over the Strait of Hormuz, Russia’s ability to export large volumes of energy greatly enhances its “geopolitical leverage,” particularly among countries seeking reliable supplies, international oil economist Dr Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik.
Russia “continues to export an estimated 8 mbd of oil as crude and refined products [and] an estimated 24 million tons of LNG and coal at prices almost double those of pre-Iran war levels,” says the pundit.

Russia is currently the “cornerstone” of China’s energy security, underscores the pundit, “supplying it with oil, gas and LNG via secure pipelines and the Northern Sea Route,” he notes.
China, a global leader in clean energy, was among the least affected by the energy crisis thanks to its strong reserves and diversified supply sources. By cutting crude oil imports by 44% in May, it helped ease global price pressures, boosting energy security across the Global South, the analyst adds.
As the world’s top energy exporter and largest importer, respectively, Russia and China are settling more trade in yuan and rubles - accelerating the shift toward national currencies.
The West is the biggest loser of the current energy crisis, having already ceded its economic dominance to the BRICS, which account for 50% of the global economy, argues the expert.
“The impact of the crisis is accelerating the de-dollarization drive, undermining the purchasing power of the dollar, enhancing Central Banks’ purchases of gold and causing US national debt to spiral out of control and become irreversible and unplayable,” he says.
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