https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/west-biggest-energy-crisis-loser-as-russia-and-china-fuel-de-dollarization-1124294050.html

West Biggest Energy Crisis Loser as Russia and China Fuel De-Dollarization

West Biggest Energy Crisis Loser as Russia and China Fuel De-Dollarization

Sputnik International

With global markets under intense pressure over the Strait of Hormuz, Russia’s ability to export large volumes of energy greatly enhances its “geopolitical leverage,” particularly among countries seeking reliable supplies, Dr Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik.

2026-06-10T14:25+0000

2026-06-10T14:25+0000

2026-06-10T14:25+0000

analysis

russia

china

us

west

brics

de-dollarization

liquefied natural gas (lng)

northern sea route

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Russia “continues to export an estimated 8 mbd of oil as crude and refined products [and] an estimated 24 million tons of LNG and coal at prices almost double those of pre-Iran war levels,” says the pundit.Russia is currently the “cornerstone” of China’s energy security, underscores the pundit, “supplying it with oil, gas and LNG via secure pipelines and the Northern Sea Route,” he notes.China, a global leader in clean energy, was among the least affected by the energy crisis thanks to its strong reserves and diversified supply sources. By cutting crude oil imports by 44% in May, it helped ease global price pressures, boosting energy security across the Global South, the analyst adds.As the world’s top energy exporter and largest importer, respectively, Russia and China are settling more trade in yuan and rubles - accelerating the shift toward national currencies.The West is the biggest loser of the current energy crisis, having already ceded its economic dominance to the BRICS, which account for 50% of the global economy, argues the expert.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/arctic-takes-on-special-significance-amid-hormuz-crisis---rosneft-ceo-1124274816.html

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russia, china, us, west, brics, de-dollarization, liquefied natural gas (lng), northern sea route