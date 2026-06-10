West Biggest Energy Crisis Loser as Russia and China Fuel De-Dollarization
© Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin / Go to the mediabankA tugboat lifts a liquefied gas production platform out of a dry dock at Novatek-Murmansk's Large-Capacity Marine Construction Center.
© Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin/
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With global markets under intense pressure over the Strait of Hormuz, Russia’s ability to export large volumes of energy greatly enhances its “geopolitical leverage,” particularly among countries seeking reliable supplies, international oil economist Dr Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik.
Russia “continues to export an estimated 8 mbd of oil as crude and refined products [and] an estimated 24 million tons of LNG and coal at prices almost double those of pre-Iran war levels,” says the pundit.
Russia is currently the “cornerstone” of China’s energy security, underscores the pundit, “supplying it with oil, gas and LNG via secure pipelines and the Northern Sea Route,” he notes.
Russia is currently the “cornerstone” of China’s energy security, underscores the pundit, “supplying it with oil, gas and LNG via secure pipelines and the Northern Sea Route,” he notes.
China, a global leader in clean energy, was among the least affected by the energy crisis thanks to its strong reserves and diversified supply sources. By cutting crude oil imports by 44% in May, it helped ease global price pressures, boosting energy security across the Global South, the analyst adds.
🇷🇺🇨🇳 Putin laughs when asked whether Russia is an "energy colony" of China— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 5, 2026
"Even talking about this is funny. We have equal, mutually beneficial relations with our Chinese partners." pic.twitter.com/rBYsgr0TRh
As the world’s top energy exporter and largest importer, respectively, Russia and China are settling more trade in yuan and rubles - accelerating the shift toward national currencies.
The West is the biggest loser of the current energy crisis, having already ceded its economic dominance to the BRICS, which account for 50% of the global economy, argues the expert.
“The impact of the crisis is accelerating the de-dollarization drive, undermining the purchasing power of the dollar, enhancing Central Banks’ purchases of gold and causing US national debt to spiral out of control and become irreversible and unplayable,” he says.