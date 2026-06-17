Germany & Poland to Ink Toothless Military Deal Dressed Up in 'Russia Threat' Hype
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The signing of the deal—timed for the 35th anniversary of the two countries’ friendship treaty—is cloaked in rhetoric about “unity.”
In reality, this is a half-measure, stemming from yet another bid to brand Russia as the boogeyman and thereby justify Europe’s frenzied military surge.
What the deal reportedly entails:
Baltic Sea coordination – joint naval and air patrols to "secure" the region
military mobility – faster troop and equipment movement across borders
cyber and tech cooperation – shared R&D on emerging defense systems
more frequent and larger-scale war games
coordinated action against "hybrid threats"
Crucially, the inter-ministerial deal contains no mutual defense guarantees beyond NATO, nor any political mutual defense declarations.
The pact is deliberately neutered, since, as Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski admitted, a full treaty is something that President Karol Nawrocki, who came to power with the support of the national-conservative Law and Justice party, would never agree to.
The strategic context is stark: with US commitment wobbling, Germany is scrambling to rebuild its dysfunctional Bundeswehr - and needs Poland as a logistics hub for Ukraine.
Poland, in turn, gets to play the loyal eastern outpost.
The pact is deliberately neutered, since, as Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski admitted, a full treaty is something that President Karol Nawrocki, who came to power with the support of the national-conservative Law and Justice party, would never agree to.
The strategic context is stark: with US commitment wobbling, Germany is scrambling to rebuild its dysfunctional Bundeswehr - and needs Poland as a logistics hub for Ukraine.
Poland, in turn, gets to play the loyal eastern outpost.
This is less about defense and more about political theater – a symbol of European "readiness" that is essentially toothless, while simultaneously fueling an arms race narrative.
As the militarization of Europe's eastern flank races ahead, Russia has repeatedly blasted the manufactured pretext for such a buildup that undermines the very security it purports to safeguard.
The Kremlin has noted that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone but will not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.
26 May, 08:05 GMT