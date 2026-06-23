https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/macroeconomic-stability-in-russia-ensured---kremlin-1124346866.html

Macroeconomic Stability in Russia Ensured - Kremlin

Macroeconomic Stability in Russia Ensured - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The macroeconomic stability in Russia is ensured, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-06-23T09:55+0000

2026-06-23T09:55+0000

2026-06-23T09:55+0000

world

dmitry peskov

russia

ukraine

kremlin

economy

russian economy

militarization

us

weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116929910_0:0:807:454_1920x0_80_0_0_0d72db502237a849c1143a0c28215684.jpg

"The stability of the Russian economy is ensured, macroeconomic stability is absolutely guaranteed, and no one doubts this," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the impact of volatility in the energy markets on the stability of the Russian economy. There is no reason to doubt the stability of the Russian economy, the spokesman added.The situation on global energy markets is extremely volatile and affects all economies of the world, Dmitry Peskov said.Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the US plans to convert automobile concerns into weapons production, on Tuesday pointed to the militarization of the United States economy."Of course, all stocks, warehouses are pretty depleted, so they need to be replenished. There is a militarization of the economy," Peskov told reporters, adding that these plans are understandable after the events in Iran and Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/us-centcoms-request-for-dark-eagle-missiles-shows-shortage-of-weapons-and-limited-options--1124067568.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dmitry peskov, russia, ukraine, kremlin, economy, russian economy, militarization, us, weapons