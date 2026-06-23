https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/macroeconomic-stability-in-russia-ensured---kremlin-1124346866.html
Macroeconomic Stability in Russia Ensured - Kremlin
Macroeconomic Stability in Russia Ensured - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The macroeconomic stability in Russia is ensured, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2026-06-23T09:55+0000
2026-06-23T09:55+0000
2026-06-23T09:55+0000
world
dmitry peskov
russia
ukraine
kremlin
economy
russian economy
militarization
us
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116929910_0:0:807:454_1920x0_80_0_0_0d72db502237a849c1143a0c28215684.jpg
"The stability of the Russian economy is ensured, macroeconomic stability is absolutely guaranteed, and no one doubts this," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the impact of volatility in the energy markets on the stability of the Russian economy. There is no reason to doubt the stability of the Russian economy, the spokesman added.The situation on global energy markets is extremely volatile and affects all economies of the world, Dmitry Peskov said.Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the US plans to convert automobile concerns into weapons production, on Tuesday pointed to the militarization of the United States economy."Of course, all stocks, warehouses are pretty depleted, so they need to be replenished. There is a militarization of the economy," Peskov told reporters, adding that these plans are understandable after the events in Iran and Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/us-centcoms-request-for-dark-eagle-missiles-shows-shortage-of-weapons-and-limited-options--1124067568.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116929910_116:0:721:454_1920x0_80_0_0_ab778d241d876fe215f973f955c09b56.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
dmitry peskov, russia, ukraine, kremlin, economy, russian economy, militarization, us, weapons
dmitry peskov, russia, ukraine, kremlin, economy, russian economy, militarization, us, weapons
Macroeconomic Stability in Russia Ensured - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The macroeconomic stability in Russia is ensured, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The stability of the Russian economy is ensured, macroeconomic stability is absolutely guaranteed, and no one doubts this," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the impact of volatility in the energy markets on the stability of the Russian economy.
There is no reason to doubt the stability of the Russian economy
, the spokesman added.
The situation on global energy markets is extremely volatile and affects all economies of the world, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Yes, the situation is extremely volatile in global energy markets, affecting all countries of the world," Peskov told reporters, referring to volatility in the oil market.
Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the US plans to convert automobile concerns into weapons production, on Tuesday pointed to the militarization
of the United States economy.
"Of course, all stocks, warehouses are pretty depleted, so they need to be replenished. There is a militarization of the economy," Peskov told reporters, adding that these plans are understandable after the events in Iran and Ukraine.