International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/macroeconomic-stability-in-russia-ensured---kremlin-1124346866.html
Macroeconomic Stability in Russia Ensured - Kremlin
Macroeconomic Stability in Russia Ensured - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The macroeconomic stability in Russia is ensured, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2026-06-23T09:55+0000
2026-06-23T09:55+0000
world
dmitry peskov
russia
ukraine
kremlin
economy
russian economy
militarization
us
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116929910_0:0:807:454_1920x0_80_0_0_0d72db502237a849c1143a0c28215684.jpg
"The stability of the Russian economy is ensured, macroeconomic stability is absolutely guaranteed, and no one doubts this," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the impact of volatility in the energy markets on the stability of the Russian economy. There is no reason to doubt the stability of the Russian economy, the spokesman added.The situation on global energy markets is extremely volatile and affects all economies of the world, Dmitry Peskov said.Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the US plans to convert automobile concerns into weapons production, on Tuesday pointed to the militarization of the United States economy."Of course, all stocks, warehouses are pretty depleted, so they need to be replenished. There is a militarization of the economy," Peskov told reporters, adding that these plans are understandable after the events in Iran and Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/us-centcoms-request-for-dark-eagle-missiles-shows-shortage-of-weapons-and-limited-options--1124067568.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116929910_116:0:721:454_1920x0_80_0_0_ab778d241d876fe215f973f955c09b56.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
dmitry peskov, russia, ukraine, kremlin, economy, russian economy, militarization, us, weapons
dmitry peskov, russia, ukraine, kremlin, economy, russian economy, militarization, us, weapons

Macroeconomic Stability in Russia Ensured - Kremlin

09:55 GMT 23.06.2026
© Maksim BlinovA general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia
A general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2026
© Maksim Blinov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The macroeconomic stability in Russia is ensured, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The stability of the Russian economy is ensured, macroeconomic stability is absolutely guaranteed, and no one doubts this," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the impact of volatility in the energy markets on the stability of the Russian economy.
There is no reason to doubt the stability of the Russian economy, the spokesman added.
The situation on global energy markets is extremely volatile and affects all economies of the world, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Yes, the situation is extremely volatile in global energy markets, affecting all countries of the world," Peskov told reporters, referring to volatility in the oil market.
Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the US plans to convert automobile concerns into weapons production, on Tuesday pointed to the militarization of the United States economy.
"Of course, all stocks, warehouses are pretty depleted, so they need to be replenished. There is a militarization of the economy," Peskov told reporters, adding that these plans are understandable after the events in Iran and Ukraine.
Artist notional rendering of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon 'Dark Eagle' program. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
Analysis
US CENTCOM’s Request for Dark Eagle Missiles Shows Shortage of Weapons and Limited Options
30 April, 17:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала