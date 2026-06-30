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Qatar Coordinating Strait of Hormuz Transit Together With Oman - Foreign Ministry
Qatar Coordinating Strait of Hormuz Transit Together With Oman - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
atar is coordinating the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz together with Oman, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said on Tuesday.
2026-06-30T12:22+0000
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"We are coordinating with Oman on issues related to the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring the safe passage of ships," Al-Ansari said at a briefing. He said Qatar's priority was the security of transit through the Strait of Hormuz and clearing its waters of mines. Iran said in mid-June it was working in coordination with Oman to lay out a new legal framework for shipping in the strait. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said it would not be business as usual after the US-Israeli attack. Iran argues it will charge fees for services to ensure safe passage, not tolls. After agreeing the memorandum with the US, Iran committed on June 18 to not charge ships any money for 60 days.
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Qatar Coordinating Strait of Hormuz Transit Together With Oman - Foreign Ministry

12:22 GMT 30.06.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliA tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman
A tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
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DOHA (Sputnik) - Qatar is coordinating the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz together with Oman, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said on Tuesday.
"We are coordinating with Oman on issues related to the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring the safe passage of ships," Al-Ansari said at a briefing.
He said Qatar's priority was the security of transit through the Strait of Hormuz and clearing its waters of mines.
"Freedom of navigation is a right guaranteed to all Gulf states; closure of the strait or any threats to the safety of navigation in it are unacceptable," the spokesman added.
Iran said in mid-June it was working in coordination with Oman to lay out a new legal framework for shipping in the strait. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said it would not be business as usual after the US-Israeli attack. Iran argues it will charge fees for services to ensure safe passage, not tolls. After agreeing the memorandum with the US, Iran committed on June 18 to not charge ships any money for 60 days.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2026
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