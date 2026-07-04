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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/baltic-states-provide-airspace-for-ukrainian-drones-attacking-russian-infrastructure--diplomat-1124393391.html
Baltic States Provide Airspace for Ukrainian Drones Attacking Russian Infrastructure — Diplomat
Baltic States Provide Airspace for Ukrainian Drones Attacking Russian Infrastructure — Diplomat
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Baltic countries have been enabling Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
2026-07-04T06:23+0000
2026-07-04T06:23+0000
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Russia has verified data that Latvia and other Baltic countries have "provided their air corridors for Ukrainian drones striking civilian infrastructure in our country,” Galuzin noted.In recent times, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered the airspace of the Baltic states.Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania previously claimed that they had not granted Ukraine permission to use their territories or airspace for drone attacks on targets in Russia.Galuzin weighed in on Latvia’s plans to build a drone factory on the Russian border, slamming the move as a provocation fully in line with the Baltic nations' hostile policy toward Russia.He noted that the Baltic states are pursuing their own selfish interests to get in on the military spending windfall as part of the EU’s militarization drive, and to give themselves at least some geopolitical clout as a supposedly “key element of NATO’s eastern flank.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/ukraine-has-become-natos-real-world-laboratory-for-ai-warfare-drones-and-terrorism-against-russia-1124192925.html
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Baltic States Provide Airspace for Ukrainian Drones Attacking Russian Infrastructure — Diplomat

06:23 GMT 04.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevAn aerial view shows Red Square, in Moscow, Russia.
An aerial view shows Red Square, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
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Baltic countries have been enabling Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
Russia has verified data that Latvia and other Baltic countries have "provided their air corridors for Ukrainian drones striking civilian infrastructure in our country,” Galuzin noted.
In recent times, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered the airspace of the Baltic states.
Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania previously claimed that they had not granted Ukraine permission to use their territories or airspace for drone attacks on targets in Russia.
Galuzin weighed in on Latvia’s plans to build a drone factory on the Russian border, slamming the move as a provocation fully in line with the Baltic nations' hostile policy toward Russia.
He noted that the Baltic states are pursuing their own selfish interests to get in on the military spending windfall as part of the EU’s militarization drive, and to give themselves at least some geopolitical clout as a supposedly “key element of NATO’s eastern flank.”
“Yet in diplomatic circles, Westerners themselves refer to them as nothing more than ‘first-line cannon fodder’ — especially when discussing possible scenarios of a direct NATO-Russia military confrontation,” the diplomat concluded.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz take a look at drones during Scholz's visit to Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Dec.2, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
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