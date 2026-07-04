https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/baltic-states-provide-airspace-for-ukrainian-drones-attacking-russian-infrastructure--diplomat-1124393391.html

Baltic States Provide Airspace for Ukrainian Drones Attacking Russian Infrastructure — Diplomat

Baltic States Provide Airspace for Ukrainian Drones Attacking Russian Infrastructure — Diplomat

Sputnik International

Baltic countries have been enabling Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.

2026-07-04T06:23+0000

2026-07-04T06:23+0000

2026-07-04T06:23+0000

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Russia has verified data that Latvia and other Baltic countries have "provided their air corridors for Ukrainian drones striking civilian infrastructure in our country,” Galuzin noted.In recent times, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered the airspace of the Baltic states.Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania previously claimed that they had not granted Ukraine permission to use their territories or airspace for drone attacks on targets in Russia.Galuzin weighed in on Latvia’s plans to build a drone factory on the Russian border, slamming the move as a provocation fully in line with the Baltic nations' hostile policy toward Russia.He noted that the Baltic states are pursuing their own selfish interests to get in on the military spending windfall as part of the EU’s militarization drive, and to give themselves at least some geopolitical clout as a supposedly “key element of NATO’s eastern flank.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/ukraine-has-become-natos-real-world-laboratory-for-ai-warfare-drones-and-terrorism-against-russia-1124192925.html

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