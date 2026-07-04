https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/baltic-states-provide-airspace-for-ukrainian-drones-attacking-russian-infrastructure--diplomat-1124393391.html
Baltic States Provide Airspace for Ukrainian Drones Attacking Russian Infrastructure — Diplomat
Baltic States Provide Airspace for Ukrainian Drones Attacking Russian Infrastructure — Diplomat
Sputnik International
Baltic countries have been enabling Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
2026-07-04T06:23+0000
2026-07-04T06:23+0000
2026-07-04T06:23+0000
world
russia
latvia
ukraine
nato
european union (eu)
drones
military drones
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_0:215:2879:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_f3526ea8072ad982ea96b084a145f608.jpg
Russia has verified data that Latvia and other Baltic countries have "provided their air corridors for Ukrainian drones striking civilian infrastructure in our country,” Galuzin noted.In recent times, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered the airspace of the Baltic states.Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania previously claimed that they had not granted Ukraine permission to use their territories or airspace for drone attacks on targets in Russia.Galuzin weighed in on Latvia’s plans to build a drone factory on the Russian border, slamming the move as a provocation fully in line with the Baltic nations' hostile policy toward Russia.He noted that the Baltic states are pursuing their own selfish interests to get in on the military spending windfall as part of the EU’s militarization drive, and to give themselves at least some geopolitical clout as a supposedly “key element of NATO’s eastern flank.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/ukraine-has-become-natos-real-world-laboratory-for-ai-warfare-drones-and-terrorism-against-russia-1124192925.html
russia
latvia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_75:0:2806:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45c5912f6bbfcfc671af1977b0c63c3f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, latvia, ukraine, nato, european union (eu), drones, military drones
russia, latvia, ukraine, nato, european union (eu), drones, military drones
Baltic States Provide Airspace for Ukrainian Drones Attacking Russian Infrastructure — Diplomat
Baltic countries have been enabling Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
Russia has verified data that Latvia and other Baltic countries have "provided their air corridors for Ukrainian drones striking civilian infrastructure
in our country,” Galuzin noted.
In recent times, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered the airspace of the Baltic states.
Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania previously claimed that they had not granted Ukraine permission to use their territories or airspace for drone attacks on targets in Russia.
Galuzin weighed in on Latvia’s plans to build a drone factory on the Russian border, slamming the move as a provocation fully in line with the Baltic nations' hostile policy toward Russia
.
He noted that the Baltic states are pursuing their own selfish interests to get in on the military spending windfall as part of the EU’s militarization drive
, and to give themselves at least some geopolitical clout as a supposedly “key element of NATO’s eastern flank.”
“Yet in diplomatic circles, Westerners themselves refer to them as nothing more than ‘first-line cannon fodder’ — especially when discussing possible scenarios of a direct NATO-Russia military confrontation,” the diplomat concluded.